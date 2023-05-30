Colonial Pipeline Terminals Again Recognized for Safety Performance

International Liquid Terminals Association honors Colonial operations with two safety awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Pipeline Terminals was recognized for the second year in a row for exemplary safety performance by the International Liquid Terminals Association (ILTA). Colonial received the ILTA's 2023 Platinum Safety Award for its dedication to safety culture, including management commitment, employee participation, safety training, hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

During the association's recent conference in Houston, Colonial also won its second consecutive Safety Excellence Award for high scores in the industry's leading safety indicators as well as safety data from the previous year.

"Every day, in everything we do, it's our goal to lead the industry and provide energy solutions to our customers in a safe, reliable, and responsible manner," said Zach Hauser, Senior Manager for Terminal Operations at Colonial. "Our highest priority is ensuring that operations are safe for employees, our contractor partners, our neighbors, and the environment. These awards are a testament to our safety culture and our Zero is Possible approach to preventing incidents."

Colonial won its first Platinum Safety Award in its third full year of terminal operations and as the business continues to grow its service footprint, safety is integrated throughout its facilities in Charlotte, Chattanooga, and Fredericksburg, Va. Colonial broke ground on a new terminal facility in Austell, Ga., in 2022 and recently celebrated its upcoming commissioning. Additional, reliable, direct access to fuel strengthens national security while enabling more businesses to succeed and attract additional investment.

Colonial Enterprises Inc. entered the terminal business in Q4 2020 when it launched Colonial Pipeline Terminals and purchased three refined product terminals. The terminal business was a natural extension of the overall strategy to diversify the Colonial Enterprises portfolio and to serve customers in new ways. Colonial Pipeline Company, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises, is the largest refined petroleum pipeline in the United States, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily.

About Colonial Pipeline Terminals: Colonial Pipeline Terminals, a subsidiary of Colonial Enterprises Inc. and affiliate of Colonial Pipeline Company, is a growing provider of refined product truck terminal services in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The company provides throughput and storage solutions for gasoline, diesel, biodiesel, and ethanol products. Colonial Pipeline Terminals is focused on driver efficiency, inventory management, and product automation. Services include automated biodiesel and ethanol blending, enhanced inventory reporting and management, and electronic data communication.

About Colonial Pipeline Company: Colonial Pipeline Company, founded in 1962, connects refineries ­– primarily located in the Gulf Coast ­– with customers and markets throughout the Southern and Eastern United States through a pipeline system that spans more than 5,500 miles. The company delivers refined petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, home heating oil, and fuel for the U.S. military. Colonial is committed to safety and environmental stewardship across its operations. More information about Colonial is available at www.colpipe.com .

