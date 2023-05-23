WellBiz Brands Inc. Appoints Ankin Laysha as COO

Laysha will drive a new platform approach to supporting franchisees

DENVER, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, has named Ankin Laysha as the company's chief operating officer. In her new role, Laysha will help the company implement a new operations support model for franchisees.

Ankin Laysha, COO, WellBiz Brands (PRNewswire)

WellBiz Brands Inc. has named Ankin Laysha as the company's chief operating officer.

Laysha brings broad experience in strategy, innovation and franchising in the beauty, wellness and fitness sectors to her new role. Most recently, she served as head of innovation and consumer insights and senior director of strategy and design at 24 Hour Fitness®, where she led partnerships with boutique fitness franchisors and wellness/recovery franchise networks and operated in multi-unit multi-brand environments. Previously, she served as an engagement manager at McKinsey & Company® and focused on service operations and customer experience in retail and consumer sectors. She holds a bachelor's degree in banking and finance from the London School of Economics and a master's in business administration from the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"In moving to a new operations support model for franchisees, WellBiz Brands is beefing up support, creating common toolkits and systems to fuel operational improvements and business growth of its franchisees, adding more cross-functional and specialized expertise and a single point of contact for franchisees to further strengthen relationships," Laysha said. "I'm also a loyal customer of the brands, and so it's exciting to see how those businesses are growing organically and contributing to the communities in which they operate."

The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together® , with nearly 900 franchise locations open globally and over 300 in development.

WellBiz Brands CEO Jeremy Morgan said, "Ankin brings impressive energy and experience to WellBiz Brands' operations team at a critical time. Her background in training and consulting in the corporate environment, along with her unwavering pursuit of best practices and the empathy she developed while operating multiple franchise locations herself, will serve franchisees well."

WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz ONE, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.



©2023 WellBiz Brands, Inc. ("WBB"). Unauthorized duplication, dissemination, distribution, or use of this material is strictly prohibited. Each Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing™ location is independently owned and operated. The WBB logo is a registered trademark owned by WBB. Drybar + design are registered trademarks owned by Helen of Troy Limited and used by DBF under license. Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing™ + designs are trademarks owned by their respective companies.

Contact: Sandra Dimsdale Horan, APR

shoran@curiousjane.com

863.646.2488

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WellBiz Brands