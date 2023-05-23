Tripadvisor Reveals Top-Rated Hotels in 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Awards

Accommodations Recognized in 10 Subcategories - in the U.S., Regionally and Globally

2023 Awards include Two Brand New Categories: The Best Hotels with Spas and the Best Hotels for Sleep

Rambagh Palace in India World's No.1; Perry Lane in Savannah Best in U.S.

NEEDHAM, Mass., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tripadvisor® announced the winners of its 2023 Travelers' Choice® Best of the Best Hotel Awards. In its 21st edition, the awards align with the kickoff of the summer travel season, providing inspiration by revealing the best places to stay in the U.S. and around the world. Tripadvisor analyzed 12 months of review data (January 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) from real travelers covering more than 1.5 million hotels, to determine travelers' highest-rated accommodations of the year. Discover all the winners and get planning at tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

(PRNewsfoto/Tripadvisor) (PRNewswire)

"It's clear that our community ventured far and wide last year: Our 10 winning subcategories encompass 37 regions around the world and include a wide range of amazing places to stay," said Sarah Firshein, Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor. "An opulent palace in Jaipur topped the charts, while hotels ranging from a 'glamping' retreat in Patagonia to a rock 'n' roll–themed boutique in Boston made their mark as well. As our savvy reviewers know, hotels can sometimes be the entire reason for the trip—I'm personally very excited to consult this list as I plot out the next year of vacations with my own family."

Hotel Headlines: 2023 Trends

This year, wellness is top of mind for travelers. All-inclusives and hotels set in relaxing Caribbean destinations rank highly in the 2023 awards. With more travelers in search of relaxation, Tripadvisor launched two brand new subcategories for 2023 to help everyone find their zen: The Best Hotels with Spas and the Best Hotels for Sleep.

The 2023 awards, particularly in the U.S., feature many new winners , suggesting that as more people traveled and left reviews over the past year, they ventured to new places, both at home and abroad.

Asia tops the charts for travelers this year, proving that the market has bounced back as a tourism destination. Nine of the top 25 Hottest New Hotels are in Asia , along with eight of the Top Hotels in the world, including the esteemed No. 1 spot.

Brazil takes the cake with the most winners on the world list this year, with Istanbul beating out other cities. In the U.S., Charleston has the most unique winners, followed by New York City and Washington, D.C.

And the Winners are…

This year's No. 1 Hotel in the prestigious Top Hotels category is Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India. Dubbed "The Jewel of Jaipur," this 1835 palace-turned-luxurious hotel holds unbelievable extravagance. A new No. 1 winner for 2023, Rambagh Palace has over 5,000 five-bubble reviews and is beloved for its polo bar, historic suites, and high tea.

In the U.S., The Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, ranks No. 1 for travelers this year. The luxurious, cosmopolitan hotel provides a rare duality in contemporary design and draws inspiration from the historic city it calls home. Ranking No. 22 in 2022, The Perry Lane rose to the top this year based on glowing traveler reviews highlighting its chic rooftop bar, food and beverage offerings, and warm Southern hospitality, to name a few.

The distinguished Top Hotels list is a diverse ranking with winners from 19 countries around the world. On the U.S. list, 21 different cities are home to a 2023 winner.

Top 10 Hotels in the World

Top 10 Hotels in the U.S.

New for 2023, Tripadvisor reveals the Best Hotels for Sleep, spotlighting the top 10 accommodations around the world where guests have rated sleep most highly in their reviews. For travelers in need of sweet dreams, visit Dromoland Castle Hotel in Ireland, rated No. 1 in the world in this inaugural subcategory, where a serene slumber is almost certain. For those looking to stay closer to home, the U.S. holds two great spots for shut-eye: the Harbor House Inn in Santa Barbara, California, and Graduate Tucson in Tucson, Arizona. The full top 10 is as follows:

A second new subcategory for 2023 also spotlights relaxation: the Best Hotels with Spas. While many hotels aim to induce zen, none succeed quite like The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong , the No. 1 rated Spa Hotel. This is the "highest" hotel in the world, so the views alone are worth visiting the spa on the 116th floor, which redefines the urban spa experience in the city and across Asia. The full top 10 is as follows:

As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, many new hotels have opened their doors, the best of which are recognized in Tripadvisor's Hottest New Hotels for 2023. OBLU SELECT Lobigili in the Maldives secures Tripadvisor's "rookie of the year" status, ranking No. 1 in the world. This 5-star resort exclusively for adults features nature-inspired designs that bring to life a secluded, castaway feel, once again proving wellness is paramount for travelers. In the U.S., San Francisco's design- and art-driven LUMA Hotel takes the crown.

Those looking for more bucket list adventures and Instagram-worthy photo-ops can explore the most Out-of-the-Ordinary Hotels for a stay to remember:

Patagonia Camp in Chile is No. 1 in the world. Within Torres del Paine National Park, this is the first luxury camp in South America with a chic collection of glamorous Yurts. Glampers rejoice! inis No. 1 in the world. Within Torres del Paine National Park, this is the first luxury camp inwith a chic collection of glamorous Yurts. Glampers rejoice!

Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, New Mexico , and The Verb Hotel in Boston. There are two U.S. winners this year:in, andin Boston.

Planning a family getaway can be difficult enough, so let Tripadvisor take some of the pressure off hotel selection. The Best Family-Friendly Hotels hold fun stuff for kids, plus all the perks for parents.

Ikos Andalusia in Estepona, Spain . No. 1 in the world:in Estepona,

Lago Mar Beach Resort & Club in Fort Lauderdale . The resort is also No. 18 in the world, the only U.S. hotel awarded among the best in the world. No 1. In the U.S.:in. The resort is also No. 18 in the world, the only U.S. hotel awarded among the best in the world.

Great hospitality doesn't always mean massive resorts; sometimes the best stays are a cozy bed and breakfast, which is why Tripadvisor awards the Best B&Bs/Inns.

The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom takes the No. 1 spot in the world for the second year in a row, and Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod is No. 1 in the U.S. once again (also No. 5 in the word). Last year's favorites reign supreme:intakes the No. 1 spot in the world for the second year in a row, andis No. 1 in the U.S. once again (also No. 5 in the word).

Luxury Hotels recognize places with above-and-beyond hospitality and amenities for days.

Rambagh Palace in India , which is also the No. 1 Top Hotel. No. 1 in the world:in, which is also the No. 1 Top Hotel.

Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio . No. 1 in the U.S.in

Sometimes, Small Hotels make a big impression. Here are travelers' favorite hotels under 30 rooms:

White House Hotel in Istanbul , for the second consecutive year. No. 1 in the world:in, for the second consecutive year.

Adobe Grand Villas in Sedona, Arizona No. 1 in the U.S.:in

Finally, the Best All-Inclusive Hotels hold everything you could ever need (and more), all in one place.

Ozen Reserve Bolifushi in the Maldives is No. 1 in the world. in theis No. 1 in the world.

All the winners, including in different countries and continents, can be seen here: tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels .

Methodology

The 2023 Travelers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period between January 1 and December 31, 2022, as well as an additional editorial process.

Tripadvisor is proud to serve a broad and diverse community of travelers from all over the world. As such, Tripadvisor reserves the right to determine the eligibility of any property, business, destination or point of interest listed on Tripadvisor for an award based on additional factors that reflect Tripadvisor corporate policies and values. For more details on Tripadvisor's awards policy, see here .

