CompTIA extends A+ brand to launch more careers in technology

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the world's leading certifying body in information technology (IT), today announced plans to expand its CompTIA A+ brand, adding a new suite of introductory resources to prepare aspiring tech professionals for on-the-job success.

This continues CompTIA's forward-looking approach to preparing learners for an increasingly diverse skills-based world.

The CompTIA A+ underscore (_) technical learning and certificate programs is a series of modular programs that will offer learners greater flexibility to build the depth and breadth of their skills, while expanding accessibility to encourage more people to explore tech career pathway options. The CompTIA A+_ series centers around key knowledge domains and in-demand job roles, including the following areas:

CompTIA A+_cyber CompTIA A+_server CompTIA A+_network CompTIA A+_data CompTIA A+_cloud CompTIA A+_coding

"CompTIA A+ has served as the gold standard for vendor-neutral technical certification for decades, equipping millions of individuals with confidence, knowledge and skills validation opening doors to employment opportunities and careers success," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer, CompTIA. "This expansion continues CompTIA's forward-looking approach to preparing learners for an increasingly diverse skills-based world."

During the past 12 months, U.S. employers deployed more than 2.5 million job postings to recruit tech professionals for open positions in the areas encompassing the CompTIA A+_ series. This segment of the tech workforce is projected to grow at more than twice the national rate of employment growth.1 It remains a strategic imperative of workforce efforts around the globe to expand and diversify the pipeline of tech talent. CompTIA's A+_ family of technical certificate programs embraces this mandate on all fronts.

"Employers have long relied on CompTIA A+ to identify and validate candidates," said Reilly. "The CompTIA A+_ series takes this a step further by equipping employers with another review lens from an industry-recognized leader."

The certificate programs are meant to play three main roles:

Helping individuals gain the fundamental introductory knowledge to prosper in a professional training program such as CompTIA Security+. Allowing people to build their own modular program according to their needs. Allowing students to cost effectively test drive potential tech career paths.

The first programs in the CompTIA A+_ series are scheduled for availability in October, delivered on Coursera, a leading online learning platform with more than 120 million learners globally. The self-paced programs will feature engaging videos, assessment, and hands-on labs.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is the world's leading information technology (IT) certification and training body. CompTIA is a mission-driven organization committed to unlocking the potential of every student, career changer or professional seeking to begin or advance in a technology career. Each year CompTIA, directly and through its global network of partners, provides millions of individuals the tools and confidence to succeed. To learn more visit https://www.comptia.org/

1 CompTIA analysis of job posting data from Lightcast and labor market data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

