Interplex new Battery Interconnect System Empowering Next-gen EV Batteries

Fully prepared for mass production, Cell-PLX interconnect platform eases BMS implementations

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interplex , a world leader in powering e-mobility solutions of tomorrow by designing and manufacturing interconnect and mechanical products, will be exhibiting at The Battery Show , taking place in Stuttgart, Germany. The company will introduce during the event its new flexible proprietary battery current collector system, called Cell-PLX™, based on a weld-less click-on arrangement.

Interplex UTurn Technology (PRNewswire)

On Tuesday, May 23, from 12:05 pm, Maarten Langendonk , VP Manufacturing Engineering at Interplex, will join like-minded industry peers on the ' The Future in Battery & EV Sustainability ' panel session. At 10:45 am the following day, Randy Tan , Product Portfolio Director at Interplex, will deliver a technical presentation on the Battery Manufacturing and Quality session track. Entitled ' How to address sustainability and cost pressure with customized battery interconnect solutions ', Mr. Tan will introduce new technologies for EV battery current collectors addressing issues many OEM's and battery producers are facing, including market cost pressure and sustainability requirements.

"There are two important objectives that EV manufacturers, their battery suppliers and technology partners need to address – rising costs and sustainability," says Randy Tan, Product Portfolio Director, Interplex. "Our Cell-PLX™ interconnect platform automates the battery interconnection process – a high-volume solution that will deliver substantial time and cost savings. It also offers significant recycling and cell replacement advantages, which can positively impact the environment."

For those planning to visit The Battery Show and are interested in getting to know Interplex battery interconnect experts, visit Interplex in Booth 8-B30 or check link here.

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the e-mobility, medical and information & communications technology (ICT) markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. As a long-time innovator and trusted supplier to the e-Mobility industry, Interplex is a key enabler in developing critical product technologies for efficient batteries, motors, power distribution systems, fuel cell components, and advanced assembly processes.

Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 20 sites and 13 countries and 6 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment. Learn more at www.interplex.com

Press Contacts:

Interplex

Selvan Wilhelm

Selvan.Wilhelm@fr.interplex.com

Tel : +33 6 74 71 80 47

Agency Contact:

Publitek US

Erin McMahon

erin.mcmahon@publitek.com

+1 630.962.7535

Publitek Germany

Carsten Otte

carsten.otte@publitek.com

+49 (0)4181 968098-80

