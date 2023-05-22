EVOLUTION RESEARCH GROUP, LLC REORGANIZES ITS CLINICAL SITE SERVICES BY THERAPEUTIC AREA PORTFOLIOS (TAPs) AND ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TEAM APPOINTMENTS

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Research Group (ERG), a privately held, independent clinical development services organization focused on the execution of complex clinical programs has announced a reorganization of its clinical site operations to align under Therapeutic Area Portfolios (TAPs). The TAPs will be led by four industry veterans, Dr. Harold Minkowitz (Analgesia/Anesthesiology), Ana Fuquay, MS (Neurology), Dr. Miranda Porter (Psychiatry), and Janeen Rosales, MS (Early Phase/Clinical Pharmacology Services).

Dr. Harold Minkowitz is a renowned anesthesiologist with over 30 years of experience in the management of acute and chronic pain. Dr. Minkowitz has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and has been involved in more than 300 clinical trials, many leading to the development of several new analgesic treatments. Dr. Minkowitz commented, "I am honored to lead the Analgesia team at ERG, and to work closely with this talented group, all dedicated to continuing our efforts in developing new treatments for pain management."

Ana Fuquay, MS has over 20 years of experience in clinical research, serving in operational leadership roles at Evolution Research Group since 2017 with a focus in neurology. Ms. Fuquay is highly experienced in clinical research methodology and study participant recruitment in complex neurological conditions including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and Multiple Sclerosis. "I am excited to lead this experienced team of Neurology experts across so many of our portfolio sites and to continue bringing new treatments for neurological disorders to market, particularly now when there is such a tremendous need," said Ms. Fuquay.

Dr. Miranda Porter with more than 25 years of experience recently joined the team to lead the Psychiatry Portfolio, after years of working with the ERG portfolio sites. She expressed her enthusiasm stating, "I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and innovative organization, with a team who is fully dedicated to advancing the development of new treatments for psychiatric disorders." Dr. Porter earned a doctoral degree in clinical psychology, with a focus in clinical neuropsychology, and has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals. She began her career in academic research, then moved to large pharmaceutical organizations, and most recently held executive and global leadership roles within large CRO and Integrated Site Organizations.

Janeen Rosales, MS has over 20 years of experience in clinical research, served as CEO of a large phase I clinical site, and has been a key member of the ERG operational leadership since 2019. She has a strong background in early phase clinical trials, including first-in-human studies, dose-escalation trials, renal insufficiency and hepatic impairment, and human abuse potential trials. "I am honored to lead the Early Phase Services/Clinical Pharmacology Portfolio at ERG," said Ms. Rosales. "I am excited to work with this dedicated, robust team to expand our early phase offerings and bring new treatments to market."

All TAP leaders report to ERG's Chief Operating Officer, Andria Chastain, who has been with the company since its inception and is responsible for the tremendous growth and expansion of the portfolio. Ms. Chastain commented on the reorganization, stating, "Our new structure will allow us to better focus our efforts on developing new treatments in specific therapeutic areas. I am confident that under the leadership of this talented and highly experienced group of industry experts, ERG will continue to provide our clients with the highest quality clinical development services, further enhance our capabilities, and remain at the forefront of clinical development services."

