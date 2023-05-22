Duke Corporate Education Recognized as the Worldwide Leader in Custom Executive Education by Financial Times

LONDON, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Times has ranked Duke Corporate Education #1 worldwide in custom executive education.

The results of the global survey were published May 22nd, 2023.

In this survey based on direct client feedback, Duke CE achieved the number one position with top ratings in program design, teaching methods, faculty, and overall customer satisfaction.

CEO Sharmla Chetty says in today's rapidly changing landscape, where transformation is continual, Duke CE understands the critical role of equipping leaders with the knowledge, behaviors, and mindsets to navigate challenges effectively.

"Our focus is on empowering leaders to create immediate and lasting change in their organizations at speed and scale. We recognize that client needs are ever evolving and unique," she says.

"We are humbled and honored by this recognition of our work empowering leaders to drive impactful change in organizations and society," adds Chetty.

In a business environment where problem sensemaking is imperative, we help leaders at all levels to adopt different perspectives and reframe each challenge as an opportunity to capitalize and grow.

We support leaders in navigating challenges such as digital transformation, political and economic instability, and fast-paced ESG goals, while fostering agility and innovation within their teams. Moreover, we believe in the power of creating meaning for employees and maximizing collaborative performance through diversity, equity, and inclusion.

For over 20 years, Duke CE has been delivering customized client-centric programs to organizations worldwide. Our team of industry experts and global educators collaborates closely with each client to understand their business needs. Together, we design leadership offerings that address their specific challenges and propel their success.

We are honored by this recognition from the Financial Times and will continue to partner with our clients to strive for excellence in custom executive education, empowering leaders to positively impact their organizations and the world.

Media Inquiries Contact:

Christine Robers, Chief Marketing Officer

Christine.Robers@dukece.com

About Duke Corporate Education: Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE) is a leading global provider of custom executive education, empowering leaders to drive impactful change within their organizations and society. With over 20 years of experience, Duke CE delivers highly customized, client-centric offerings tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Through a combination of exceptional educators, innovative teaching methods, and a focus on strategic outcomes, Duke CE equips leaders with the knowledge, behaviors, and mindsets necessary to navigate today's complex business landscape.

Website: www.dukece.com

