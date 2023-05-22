DIEGO EL CIGALA ANNOUNCES NEW 2023 TOUR IN U.S. AND CANADA

The Spanish Superstar Will Visit Fourteen Cities in the United States and Canada With His "Masterworks"
TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE ON MAY 22ND AND WILL BE ON SALE TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC ON MAY 24TH.
MIAMI, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, today announced legendary Spanish singer Diego El Cigala's upcoming tour which kicks off Wednesday, September 13 in El Paso, Texas at the historic Plaza Theater. The tour, titled Obras Maestras (Masterworks), will take the renowned flamenco singer to fourteen cities in the United States and Canada in less than two months, ending on Sunday, October 15 in Washington DC.
The previous tour of the famed Spanish cantaor of gypsy ancestry, was also presented by Loud And Live last year in ten North American cities to sold-out houses at each presentation. That tour celebrated the twentieth anniversary of the album "Lágrimas Negras" which El Cigala recorded with Cuban musician Bebo Valdés and which would become a true milestone in international music, named Best Album of 2003 by the New York Times, winner of two GRAMMY® awards, the BBC World Music Award, among others, and which has sold more than two million copies worldwide. On this new tour, he highlights songs that came into his life and became essential such as "Corazón loco", "Historia de un amor" and "Dos Gardenias", songs that in his voice have reached the level of true "masterworks".
With a career than spans more than 30 years, Diego El Cigala is the flamenco singer with the greatest international projection. He has won six Latin GRAMMY®s, as well as a GRAMMY® nomination for his album "Indestructible" and another for Best Tropical Solo Artist at the Billboard® Awards. He has sold more than two million albums, and his tours have taken him to more than 30 countries on five continents. He has collaborated with artists such as Bebo Valdés, Alicia Keys, Alejandro Femández, Ricky Martín, Lila Downs, Chavela Vargas, Mercedes Sosa, Mina, Caetano Veloso and Rosario among many others. "Cigala canta a México", his twelfth album, is a tribute to the music and the people of Mexico.
Tickets will go on pre-sale from American Express, Spotify and Ticketmaster on Monday, May 22 at 10 AM. Fan club, Loud And Live and theater box office pre-sale starts on Tuesday, May 23 at 10 AM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 10 AM at the theater box offices and through TICKETMASTER.
DATE
CITY
ST
VENUE
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
EL PASO, TX
TX
The Plaza Theatre
Friday, September 15, 2023
DENVER, CO
CO
Paramount Theatre
Sunday, September 17, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
UT
Capitol Theatre
Thursday, September 21, 2023
LOS ANGELES, CA
CA
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
Sunday, September 24, 2023
PHOENIX, AZ
AZ
Orpheum Theatre
Thursday, September 28, 2023
DALLAS, TX
TX
Majestic Theater Dallas
Saturday, September 30, 2023
MIAMI, FL
FL
James L. Knight Center
Sunday, October 1, 2023
ORLANDO, FL
FL
Walt Disney Theater
Wednesday, October 4, 2023
CHARLOTTE, NC
NC
Ovens Auditorium
Friday, October 6, 2023
MONTREAL, CANADA
CANADA
L'Olympia
Saturday, October 7, 2023
TORONTO, CANADA
CANADA
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Thursday, October 12, 2023
BOSTON, MA
MA
Shubert Theatre
Friday, October 13, 2023
NEW YORK, NY
NY
The Town Hall
Sunday, October 15, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC
DC
Lincoln Theater
PRE-SALE
START DATE
START TIME
END DATE
END TIME
CODE
AMEX
Monday, May 22, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
(AMEX input)
SPOTIFY
Monday, May 22, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
OBRAS
TICKETMASTER
Monday, May 22, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
CIGALA23
FAN CLUB
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
DIEGO23
LOUD AND LIVE
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
LLFAN
TEATROS
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
(Venue input)
RADIO
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
10:00 AM /
Wednesday, May 24,
9:00 AM /
MAESTRO
PUBLIC ONSALE
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
10:00 AM /
-
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
