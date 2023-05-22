CASA AZUL ANNOUNCES NEW GRAPEFRUIT TEQUILA SODA FLAVOR IN HONOR OF NATIONAL PALOMA DAY

The New Flavor is Available at Retailers Across the Country and Online

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drink of the summer has arrived! Casa Azul, the creator of the ultimate summer sipper, Casa Azul Tequila Soda , is thrilled to announce today's launch of its newest flavor, Grapefruit. Offering the refreshing sensation of freshly cut Grapefruit and bright tangy citrus flavors, Casa Azul Grapefruit Tequila Soda is the perfect way to celebrate National Paloma Day today and for all of the summer festivities that are just around the corner.

Casa Azul Tequila Soda Launches New Grapefruit Flavor (PRNewswire)

Founded by serial beverage entrepreneur Lance Collins, Casa Azul Tequila Soda launched in August 2022 and continues Lance's legacy of the better-for-you products consumers demand. The brand differentiates itself from many traditional canned drinks by utilizing real spirits, not malt liquor, and features a simple ingredient list that includes sparkling water, Tequila, natural fruit flavors, and agave nectar.

"Grapefruit is the most popular pairing with tequila in Mexico, and we're excited to add this iconic flavor to our lineup, inspired by modern Mexico," said Bryan Crowley, CEO of Casa Azul Spirits. "The new flavor perfectly encapsulates everything needed in a delicious summer beverage. The light and refreshing Tequila Soda offers just the right amount of sweetness for a drink that can be enjoyed for any occasion — from sipping poolside, at a festival, or backyard barbecue."

In addition to the new flavor launch, Casa Azul announced its Organic Tequila line in March 2023 along with its partnership with Mexican-born actress, Eiza González. "From the Paloma to the Cantarito, we love our tequila with the sweet and sour notes of grapefruit in Mexico. Now it's easier than ever to enjoy with our new Grapefruit flavor," said González. The actress joins two-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce in the brand's growing roster of strategic celebrity and athlete partners. Kelce was announced as a Casa Azul investor in February 2023, and is frequently spotted enjoying Casa Azul: "Thousands of fans had a chance to try the new Grapefruit flavor at Kelce Jam, my epic draft weekend music festival. With real tequila and refreshing grapefruit, it's the perfect drink for summer and year round," said Kelce.

Casa Azul Tequila Soda can be found at retailers across the country, including Total Wine, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits in Florida, Spec's in Texas, Binny's in Illinois, Ralphs in California, and online at GetStocked and Drizly. In addition to Grapefruit, Casa Azul Tequila Soda is available in Lime Margarita, Strawberry Margarita, Peach Mango, and Watermelon. Casa Azul Tequila Sodas feature real Tequila from Jalisco, Mexico, 0-1 g carbs and 100 calories per can, and 5% alcohol.

About CASA AZUL®

Created by serial entrepreneurs in the beverage industry who have consistently delivered better-for-you products, Casa Azul is bringing that ethos to spirits and disrupting the Tequila and RTD markets. Casa Azul focuses on providing the highest quality, most authentic, and flavor-forward ingredients in the growing Tequila space. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is a better-for-you organic, plant-first Tequila that showcases the real, vibrant character of agave. The debut line's three offerings include: Casa Azul Blanco Tequila, Casa Azul Reposado Tequila, and Casa Azul Añejo Tequila, which feature rich agave flavor and an exceptionally smooth finish. Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a light, refreshing, and delicious beverage that's convenient for anytime and anywhere, at only 100 calories per can, 0-1g carbs, and 5% alcohol. To learn more, visit www.casaazulspirits.com .

Casa Azul Tequila Soda (PRNewswire)

