Sabio Holdings Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc . (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it will host an investor conference call for its FY'23 Q1 financial results at 9:00a.m. ET on May 31, 2023

The Company will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 in a press release prior to the investor conference call.

The webinar details are below:

Webinar Details

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)

Webinar Registration:

Or dial:

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location.

Canada: +1 647 374 4685 (Toronto local)

+1 778 907 2071 (Vancouver local)

Webinar ID: 873 6691 0387

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbmWagiHz6

Please connect five minutes prior to the conference call to ensure time for any software download that may be required.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCX: SABOF) is a technology provider in the high-growth advertising-supported video on demand and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies enable content creators' distribution, monetization, and analytics while providing ROI validation for brands and agencies that sponsor them. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent content monetization platform Sabio DSP, its cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform App Science™ along with Vidillion, a pioneer in ad insertion cloud technologies.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

While the Company expects to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, on or around May 30, 2023, and host a conference call on May 31, 2023, such statements may represent forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Company will use commercially reasonable efforts to meet such disclosed timelines, however, extenuating circumstances such as delays in auditor review, requests for additional information from auditors, the availability of employees and consultants, other pressing business or regulatory requirements which may divert management attention from the audit and other factors may cause the Company to not be able to meet such deadlines. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

