Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces Positive Top-Line Study Results for Chronic Lower Back Pain Utilizing its StemSpine® Procedure Using AlloStem™ Allogenic Cell Line

PHOENIX, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. ("Creative Medical Technology" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced positive top line pilot study results for the StemSpine® procedure using AlloStem™ to treat chronic lower back pain. The data demonstrated significant efficacy and no serious adverse events using the StemSpine® ultrasound guided non-surgical procedure for treating chronic lower back pain.

The StemSpine® procedure using AlloStem™ resulted in a greater than 90% reduction in narcotic usage, greater than 80% reduction in pain score, and greater than 50% reduction in the Oswestry Score in the treated patients. No patients required re-dosage or surgical intervention at the primary end point of six months and there were no safety related concerns.

StemSpine® using AlloStem™ is a patented procedure that utilizes an "off the shelf, ready-to-use" universal and proprietary allogenic (donor) cell developed by the Company and trademarked as AlloStem™. The patent issued to StemSpine® includes both the use of autologous (from the patient) and allogenic (universal donor) cells. In February 2023, the Company reported positive three-year follow-up data for its StemSpine® pilot study using autologous cells to treat chronic lower back pain.

"To our knowledge, this pilot study is the first to demonstrate safety and clinical efficacy of injecting AlloStem™ in areas surrounding the disc, thereby potentially repairing, remodeling, and improving the blood supply around the disc and lower back area," said Timothy Warbington, President, and CEO of the Company. "We believe that the results of this pilot study using donor cells validate our prior work in the field in which we used the StemSpine® procedure to treat chronic lower back pain using a patient's own bone marrow harvested cells. In evolving the application of our technology, we believe the StemSpine® procedure using AlloStem™ can expand treatment options for millions of Americans who suffer from chronic lower back pain by providing access to our universal donor cells."

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of identifying and translating novel biological therapeutics in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the Company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

