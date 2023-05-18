Chart-Topping Rock Band Saving Abel Premieres New Music Video For Latest Single "Baptize Me"

Video Highlights lead Singer Jared Weeks' Recovery, Redemption, and Return to Band

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned rock band Saving Abel is pleased to premiere its new music video for their latest current single "Baptize Me" , available today for viewing through American Songwriter .

Penned by bandmates Jared Weeks and Jason Null, alongside co-writer Skidd Mills, "Baptize Me" is a musical pathway to lead singer and founder Week's years-long recovery, redemption, and return to the band. While deeply personal for the group, it is an anthem that speaks to every listener—it offers hope and determination while proving that you should never give up--and it highlights the band's ability to transcend their personal trials, grow stronger as a group, and stand the test of time, while appealing to new audiences around the globe.

"Living life is tough, but with consistency and hard work, I faced my flaws, healed, and emerged stronger," shares Weeks. "That's what 'Baptize Me' represents - a relentless fight for self, life, treating others well, and standing for what matters. This video transcends egos, drugs, and partying. It's about substance and empowering others to embrace their worth and become the heroes of their own stories."

Saving Abel rose to rock prominence with their widely recognized track "Addicted," which hit the airwaves in March 2008. On its heels, they released their self-titled major label debut album. As a result, "Addicted" swiftly dominated radio, securing top positions on the Active Rock, Rock, and Modern Rock charts, while concurrently reaching an impressive No. 20 on the esteemed Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Addicted" would later be certified Platinum by RIAA as having sold over one million copies.

Since the announcement of lead singer Jared Weeks' return in July 2022, the band has embarked on various successful ventures. They performed in Japan, embarked on a nationwide tour across the US last summer, entertained troops stationed abroad, and composed numerous fresh tracks for their upcoming album. Their first single, titled "Baptize Me," was released on Friday, April 14th, 2023, with the full album slated for release later this year.

Weeks' journey back to the band has been riddled with significant challenges. Over the course of a decade, he battled substance abuse, faced health complications, coped with the loss of loved ones, and grappled with the impact of the pandemic. However, in recent years, he has attained sobriety and prioritized self-care--a transformative process evident in the band's latest music. Weeks, now a proud father of three, credits his wife Nikki for her instrumental role in his recovery and redemption.

"This new album we are putting together isn't about egos, drugs, and partying," Weeks continued. "It's about substance. It's about inspiring others to know their value in life, their worth, and how they can be heroes in their own stories. We are powerful beings, and everything we need is as close as looking inside yourself and discovering your power over your own life. I hope you love the new video as much as I do!"

SiriusXM's OCTANE (Channel 37) exclusively premiered the single "Baptize Me." SiriusXM is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, the SXM App, and with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or however they stream at home. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's trials and most popular plans.

UPCOMING SAVING ABEL TOUR DATES:

MAY 26 - Brat Fest 2023 / Madison, Wis.

MAY 30 - Jergel's Rhythm Grille / Warrendale, Pa.

JUN 01 - The Met / Pawtucket, R.I.

JUN 02 - Barnstock 2023 / Livermore, Maine

JUN 03 - Starland Ballroom / Sayreville, N.J.

JUN 23 - Fox Theatre / Hays, Kan.

JUL 05 - District 142 / Wyandotte, Mich.

JUL 08 - Summer Daze Fest / Elko, Nev.

JUL 28 - The Piazza / Aurora, Ill.

JUL 29 - Rock The Block / Wilmington, Ohio

AUG 05 - Plymouth Motor Speedway / Plymouth, Ind.

AUG 19 - The Montpelier Jamboree / Montpelier, Ind.

OCT 28 - Lorain Palace Theatre / Lorain, Ohio

WATCH HERE: https://youtu.be/rpY6Ec8NVMw

