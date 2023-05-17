MATTER OF FACT SKINCARE ANNOUNCES BRAND UPDATE AND LINE EXPANSION WITH THREE NEW PRODUCT SKUS, REFRESHED PACKAGING

New offerings by the founder-formulated brand include three multi-use, combination therapy skincare products, now available on MATTEROFFACT.COM

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTER OF FACT , the award-winning clinical skincare brand best known for its beloved waterless Vitamin C formula, powered by their patent-pending technologies, is introducing three new innovative products to its line. New products are available now on the company's revamped website, MATTEROFFACT.COM . MATTER OF FACT has also revealed a refreshed brand look, which includes all-new product packaging and an updated naming approach designed to help consumers easily understand and navigate the suite of products best suited to their skincare needs. More details follow.

The founder-formulated brand has also further defined their two product categories: "ACTIVE" and "NOURISHING," accompanied by color-coded packaging designed to make selecting the right product for their needs a simple proposition.

MATTER OF FACT "ACTIVE" –

Features stabilized, highly effective, thoroughly researched ingredients, such as Vitamin C and retinol, and will be available in MATTER OF FACT Blue packaging. The "ACTIVE" line targets specific skincare concerns like brightening, dullness, fine line and wrinkles.

MATTER OF FACT "NOURISHING" –

This category of products, identified by their updated Soft White packaging, features restorative ingredients – such as barrier lipids and humectants – that nurture, support and replenish the skin barrier for overall skin wellness.

Every MATTER OF FACT formulation is tested on a diverse range of skin tones via independent labs with results measured by both expert grading by clinicians and instrumentation, such as the Visia-CR Machine , to ensure the overall product effectiveness and results users may experience.

MATTER OF FACT founder, formulator and CEO Paul Baek's journey with his own skin concerns led him to the lab, and his experience creating and testing various skincare formulas enabled him to develop his innovative, patent-pending waterless solutions. His unique formulations use a novel combination of skin-compatible ingredients that dissolve completely, even at a high concentration, while maintaining excellent stability. MATTER OF FACT's brand philosophy focuses on the development of innovative, highly sophisticated products with clinically proven ingredients, that have been formulated with patent-pending technologies – which allows for a first of its kind combination therapy, multi-benefit user experience.

"When I founded MATTER OF FACT, my goal was to create a line of stable, effective skincare products that work well, that are easy to understand and that are a joy to use. I believe that skincare should be simple and straightforward – in other words, MATTER OF FACT. As we enter this new era of the company, and introduce our new products to the line, we now have our sights set on taking the guesswork out of the process of achieving healthy skin through our combination therapy approach. I love the idea that we can help our clients make informed decisions for what they use in their routines and ultimately cultivate a more positive perspective on beauty, self-care and skincare." - Paul Baek, Founder, Formulator and CEO, MATTER OF FACT

As noted, the updated suite of MATTER OF FACT products include the following new and existing products with an updated naming approach, making it easy to identify which products work best for a given skincare concern:

NEW PRODUCTS:

Barrier + Antioxidant Treatment: containing a concentrated dose of skin-mimicking lipids and free radical-fighting antioxidants, this treatment supports more resilient, radiant, and restored skin.

Resurfacing + Hydrating Serum: a radiance-enhancing, pore-clarifying, multi-acid mixer balanced with potent anti-irritants and hydrators to deliver powerful exfoliation without irritation.

Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate (coming July 2023 ): a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending treatment that combines retinol, Vitamin C and azelaic acid together; clinically proven to visibly improve multiple signs of aging including wrinkles, dark spots, skin texture and tone via the use of MATTER OF FACT's "combination therapy" approach.

EXISTING PRODUCTS:

Brightening + Firming Serum ( formerly Ascorbic Acid 20 ): a first-of-its-kind, this highly stabilized, patent-pending waterless formula allows for fast and effortless penetration, delivering a potent 20% dose of fully dissolved L-Ascorbic acid for better absorption. It is the only Vitamin C serum backed by clinical studies performed on older product nearing the end of shelf-life; the studies showed that Brightening and Firming Serum remains effective and stable at 20+ months post-production.

Minimalist Hydrating Moisturizer: dermatologically tested for sensitive skin, this lightweight, luxurious cream formula delivers comforting, non-greasy, long-lasting hydration that helps support skin's barrier and strengthen its natural defenses. This patent-pending formula forgoes any unnecessary additives, ensuring soothing hydration for a wide range of skin types.

ABOUT MATTER OF FACT

Launched in 2021, MATTER OF FACT is an award-winning clinical skincare brand led by Paul Baek, founder, formulator and CEO. The company's brand philosophy focuses on the development of innovative products made with clinically proven ingredients that have been formulated with patent-pending technologies, allowing for a first-of-its-kind combination therapy, multi-benefit user experience. In addition to this, a rigorous commitment to research and development enables the brand to provide straightforward information to its consumers, empowering them to make the best decisions for their skin health and longevity.

