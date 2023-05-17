Intermedia Cloud Communications Launches Integrations Between Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center and Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH and Other Leading Electronic Healthcare Record Systems

As part of Intermedia's Healthcare Solutions practice, new integrations enhance and improve communications between providers and patients using a secure connection to screen pop patient records, automate outbound notifications, and enable self-service Interactive Voice Response (IVR) options

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intermedia Cloud Communications , a leading provider of intelligent cloud communications and collaboration solutions to businesses and the partners that serve them, today announced the launch of new healthcare integrations between its omni-channel Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center™ solution and leading electronic healthcare record (EHR) systems such as Epic®, Cerner®, and MEDITECH®. These new integrations help enable healthcare providers to reduce costs, access patient data more quickly, and deliver more informed and prompt patient care, while also providing patients with improved and expedited service through a series of automated and self-service features.

With the ongoing shift towards remote work and virtual care, Intermedia's Healthcare Solutions practice focuses on developing and delivering the cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions that enable healthcare providers to connect securely and efficiently with their patients and deliver personalized care regardless of physical location. The introduction of these new integrations between Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center (a centralized platform for managing customer interactions across voice, SMS, email, and chat) and Epic, Cerner, MEDITECH, and other EHR systems is just the latest in a series of advancements by Intermedia that are designed to enhance patient engagement, automate communication workflows, and streamline administrative tasks.

Features and benefits of these integrations include:

Expedited patient verification and call resolution – relevant patient information based on the caller ID is automatically populated on the care provider's screen, which helps fast-track patient verification and reduce call handling times. Dashboard display options can include prescription history, members in the household, outstanding bills, and other information that helps streamline a connected patient care experience;

Inbound self-service options with Interactive Voice Response (IVR) – provides patients with self-service IVR options to fulfill tasks themselves such as bill payments, managing appointments, and renewing prescriptions. As a result, total call volume is reduced, allowing healthcare staff to attend to more complex patient requests;

Automated outbound notifications – further expands on existing Dynamic Notification capabilities, this feature enables organizations to send voice, SMS, email, and chat based on real-time EHR events such as upcoming appointments and prescription refills to help healthcare providers decrease the volume of time-consuming tasks, reduce appointment no-shows, and increase patient engagement by allowing patients to use the communications channels that they prefer.

"Both patients and healthcare providers want streamlined communications that save time, are accurate, and, most importantly, secure," says Irina Shamkova, EVP, Product Management for Intermedia. "The new healthcare integrations we are launching today will help our healthcare customers better control their costs, automate tasks, and realize more efficient workflows, allowing them to focus on what they do best - providing high-quality care for their patients. Patients also benefit by gaining faster access to important information and, ultimately, more timely and responsive care."

These newly introduced healthcare integrations are possible through Intermedia's partnership with SpinSci, a leading provider of intuitive collaboration and contact center solutions for healthcare that helps health systems drive better patient engagement and best-in-class care management for better health outcomes. These integrations are available directly to customers and through Intermedia's partner ecosystem as an add-on service for Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center. Intermedia Intelligent Contact Center is backed by a 99.999% uptime Service Level Agreement and award-winning 24/7 support – all managed through one, intuitive point of control.

