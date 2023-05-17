1080 Motion, the global leader in digital motorized strength training in elite sports, launches a new series of battery-powered machines

1080 solutions are professional grade and robust, allowing for high loads, fast movements, premium feel and versatility for commercial gyms, rehabilitation clinics, and high-performance training.

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish 1080 Motion delivers training machines to professional leagues, Olympic training facilities, national performance centers, rehabilitation clinics, research institutions, and military training facilities – more than 600 worldwide. The new machines target a broader audience. They are smaller, lighter, portable, and priced lower than the current product line, 1080 Sprint and 1080 Quantum.

Former decathlete and 2xWorld Champ Tray Hardee on the 1080 Sprint 2 (PRNewswire)

First in the new product line:

1080 Sprint 2: Ground-breaking training device used for horizontal resisted or assisted training and testing up to 180 m (197 yds) for e.g., sprinting, skiing, swimming, skating as well as Change-of-Direction movements. It allows for speeds up to 14 m /s (31 mph) and loads up to 70 kg (154 lbs.) Self-contained and portable with a built-in touch screen, it is internet connected for data storage and analysis. With accessories, it functions as a cable machine for repetition-type exercises such as squats, lifts, rotations, pushes, and pulls for light strength training, rehab, and testing.

Former decathlete and 2xWorld Champ Tray Hardee on the 1080 Sprint 2

1080 Cable: Supports heavy strength exercises up to 180 kg (397 lbs.) with speeds up to 4 m /s (8.9 mph) and line length up to 5 m (16 ft). Compared to traditional cable machines, the 1080 Cable features real-time feedback of performance metrics – speed, power, or force – on a built-in touch screen. Choose high speed or isokinetic training, or select up to 3x eccentric overload. Mounted on a wall or standard weight rack, it is space efficient, and accessories enable lifting, squats and cardio exercises such as rowing and ski-ergo.

The new technology platform enables a range of training applications such as the 1080 Squat, built for heavy resisted squats or deadlifts with a capacity to provide loads of up to 400 kg (880 lbs.). Deliveries are expected to start in 2024. A cable machine for higher speeds equipped with a longer line will follow.

Anna-Carin Månsson, CEO, co-founder, and principal shareholder, said: "Building on our success in elite sports we are excited to bring the benefits of this high-end technology to a broader audience. My own first contact with the system was when rehabilitating with my coach after hip surgery to get back to playing elite seniors' tennis. Now we have made the products so much easier to use while being smaller and battery powered. The batteries are even recharged when you train pulling the line. The new software packages 10 years of research and experience to guide you through your training. It will be individualized and challenging while fun and safe!"

The inventors behind 1080 Motion pioneered digital motorized strength training equipment with the first machines introduced in 2009. Many have followed with solutions for motorized training with most targeting the home market. 1080 is professional grade, allows for higher loads, faster movements, better feel, and is robust for commercial gyms, rehabilitation clinics, and high-performance training. The legacy from elite sports has set the standard for performance in the new solutions. Neither gearboxes nor drive belts are used and the need for pulleys is minimized for ultimate responsiveness and premium feel.

About 1080 Motion

1080 Motion AB is a high growth privately owned Swedish company with a U.S. subsidiary in Austin, Texas. North America accounts for approximately 50% of sales. Since its inception in 2013, more than 100 professional teams in leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, MLB, and many others are using 1080 digital motorized machines for training, testing and rehabilitation. Many Olympic and world championships are won by athletes who use 1080 to enhance speed, force, and power.

CONTACT

Anna-Carin Månsson, CEO, +46709816210, anna-carin@1080motion.com

LINK PICS AND CLIPS

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076011/Tray_Hardee.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076010/1080Motion_Logo.jpg

1080Motion Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 1080Motion