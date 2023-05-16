Northern Tool + Equipment Expands Western Fulfillment with New Facility Partnership

In collaboration with Stord, Northern Tool + Equipment launches Las Vegas fulfillment center to serve West Coast customers

BURNSVILLE, Minn., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Stord, an experienced third-party logistics provider, Northern Tool + Equipment will begin operations in a shared fulfillment center in Las Vegas, Nev. Expansion to the new facility allows the Minnesota-based company to broaden its reach to the western region of the United States reducing both shipping costs and shipping time to Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.

"We know West Coast customers include everyone from professional tradespeople to serious DIYers, and it's a priority for us to be able to support them with our most in-demand products, reducing potential barriers to accessing the right tools for the job in a timely fashion," said Shaun Bunch, Northern Tool + Equipment Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Operations.

Opening new operations in Nevada is part of Northern Tool + Equipment's ongoing supply chain innovation efforts to expand and optimize its distribution network. In May, the retail company launched a new transportation management system utilizing a solution that offers real-time updates regarding things like the movement of products, shipments, deliveries and invoicing both internationally and domestically.

