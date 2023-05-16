NAGASE HOLDINGS AMERICA LAUNCHES NEW INNOVATION OFFICE FOR GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAGASE, a leading material science company, is pleased to announce the formation of its Emerging Technologies Team. The focus of this US-based team is to explore and de-risk new business opportunities with high potential. It will drive the exploratory phase of product development in which opportunities are assessed and solutions are developed and optimized prior to full-scale commercialization through the distribution arms of the NAGASE organization. In doing so, it will support NAGASE's Corporate Innovation Office's mission to Deliver Next technology, products, and services in the Americas and to drive the transformation of the business.

This US-based team and approach puts NAGASE at the forefront of driving innovation.

The Corporate Innovation Office is led by Dr. Jeffrey Cernohous (Chief Innovation Officer) and the newly formed Emerging Technologies Team, comprising Brendon Bohnert (Sr. Manager-Specialty Chemicals) and Jeremy Smith (Sr. Manager-Additive Manufacturing), is led by JP Masson (Director, Emerging Technologies). In addition to Specialty Chemicals and Additive Manufacturing, subject matter experts will join the team to cover other key market segments such as Mobility, Electronics, and Life and Health Care.

This approach puts NAGASE at the forefront of driving innovation. It will allow new ideas to be brought to life and added value to be delivered directly to our partners and customers. Please contact us directly to start a conversation with our team (jjcernohous@ifllc.com or jp.masson@nagase-nam.com).

About Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a chemical trading firm and a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE Group now has 114 group companies and more than 7,000 team members. Spanning over 32 countries, NAGASE is connecting the world with high-end materials and technologies. Learn more at www.nagase.com.

Media Contact:

Arie Archie

Group Marketing Manager

NAGASE Global Marketing Division

arie.archie@nagase-nam.com

(347-405-0761)

