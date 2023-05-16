The Ken Blanchard Companies® Announces their Rebrand to Blanchard®: The Heart of Human Achievement™

The organization announced their new identity and innovative offerings that expand on their proven leadership philosophy and commitment to dynamically powering tomorrow's leaders.

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ken Blanchard Companies®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for over 40 years, announced today that they have completed a major rebranding, including a streamlined name and a new logo, mission, vision, tagline, and website, all to better represent their expansive set of modern offerings. The company has officially rebranded to Blanchard®, with a new visual and emotional identity that better reflects what they do: engage leadership experts to provide proven content and dynamic learning experiences designed to maximize individual achievement and drive organizational performance.

Blanchard logo (PRNewswire)

"This rebrand is not a departure from who we are, but a reflection of who we've become in powering the leaders our future will rely on," says Ken Blanchard, cofounder.

This rebrand is a major milestone as the company continues to serve a diverse set of organizations with immersive learning experiences that enable leaders at all levels to turn potential into performance. Their new branding, driven by their commitment to both personal and professional transformation, is being released today.

As the organization rolls out the reinvigorated branding, Blanchard will introduce offerings, including:

Scott Blanchard, company president, says, "We're reimagining the company to touch every single person around the world who's leading a team or is part of a team being led by someone. Our vision is leaders powered for good. Everybody deserves to work for a leader who makes them feel great and helps them succeed professionally. We've also adopted a new tagline: The Heart of Human Achievement™. This new tagline honors our time-tested head + heart approach while it advances the idea that not only can results and kindness coexist, but that together, they maximize achievement."

About Blanchard®

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners.

To learn more about Blanchard, visit us at www.blanchard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Ken Blanchard Companies