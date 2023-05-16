FNA Group files critical circumstance allegations against Chinese and Vietnamese producers of gas-powered pressure washers.

Shipment data reveals that Chinese and Vietnamese producers, along with their U.S. importers and customers, are trying to evade significant additional duties by stockpiling their products in the United States before the preliminary determinations by Commerce.

FNA Group seeks retroactive imposition of antidumping and countervailing duties on Chinese and Vietnamese competitors to curb attempts by foreign competitors to evade U.S. antidumping and countervailing duties.

FNA Group Targets Unfair Competition in Gas-Powered Pressure Washer Market

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FNA Group, one of the most vertically integrated manufacturers of power equipment, has filed critical circumstances allegations against Chinese and Vietnamese producers of gas-powered pressure washers. Because of a surge of imports, FNA Group has requested that the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) impose early antidumping and countervailing duties against imports from these two countries, as part of its trade case filed at the end of 2022.

Shipment data reveals that Chinese and Vietnamese producers, along with their U.S. importers and customers, are trying to evade the proposed additional import duties by stockpiling their products in the United States before a decision by Commerce. FNA Group, determined to put an end to these unfair practices, believes that Commerce will substantiate FNA Group allegations of a surge, and backdate the additional duties to dates as early as March 2023.

FNA Group's CEO, Gus Alexander, stated, "Such practices fundamentally contradict the purpose of the duties and will not be tolerated by the U.S. authorities. We fully expect that the allegation will succeed, and the retroactive duties will apply. It is our hope that the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission will make a rightful determination based on the evidence available."

FNA Group filed petitions to initiate antidumping and countervailing duty investigations on pressure washers imported from China and Vietnam on December 30, 2022. Commerce is scheduled to issue its preliminary China countervailing duty determination by May 30, 2023, and its preliminary antidumping determinations by July 28, 2023 in the China antidumping case. The preliminary antidumping decision for Vietnam is scheduled for June 8, 2023.

The case numbers of the investigations are A-570-148, A-552-008, and C-570-149. FNA Group is represented by Matthew J. McConkey of Mayer Brown LLP.

About FNA Group

FNA Group, headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin is one of the most vertically integrated manufacturers of power equipment under the brand names Simpson®, Delco®, POWERWASHER®, AAA® Pumps, Clean Machine® and CRX® Power (engine power and E-power). FNA Group also manufactures private label products for some of the largest power equipment brands in the world.

Today FNA Group manufactures electric and gas pressure washers, cold water and hot water pressure washers, pressure washer pumps, generators, water pumps, high pressure thermoplastic hoses, accessories, and replacement parts. FNA Group sells worldwide through retailers, distributors, dealers, and online.

