Elektra Health's Actuarial Cost Report Reveals Roughly 1 in 5 Women Are Clinically Diagnosed With Menopause By Providers

NEW YORK, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elektra Health , a next-gen digital health platform that empowers women navigating menopause with evidence-based virtual care, education, and peer support, today released their Actuarial Menopause Cost Report.1

Elektra's study is the first of its kind in a decade to investigate the healthcare costs incurred by menopausal women ages 40 to 60 according to actuarial analysis of claims data. The report is based on the 2021 MarketScan Commercial Claims data2 of 2.6 million women aged 40 to 60.

Key findings:

According to their insurance claims, only ~19% of women aged 40 to 60 received a clinical menopause diagnosis, even though up to 80% generally experience symptoms. 3

The population who received a clinical menopause diagnosis incurred 45% more healthcare costs, on average, per year.

For patients diagnosed with menopause, comorbid conditions such as metabolic disorders, hypertension, and joint pain are both more prevalent and costly compared to undiagnosed patients: 37% and $2,572 , 14% and $4,133 , 38% and $3,965 , respectively.

50 million women are currently navigating menopause in the U.S. However less than 20% of OB/GYN residency programs offer menopause training.4 This widespread lack of training — coupled with overburdened providers and enduring stigmas around menopause and aging — results in a massive care gap (70% of women who seek menopause care do not receive adequate treatment5). Elektra's findings, along with existing research and patient experience, confirm that menopause remains overwhelmingly under-diagnosed and under-treated.

The report also underscores the close link between menopause and comorbid chronic conditions disproportionately impacting women, a link that has been established through decades of academic research.6-7 The data suggest patients with menopause symptoms are sicker generally, driving higher incremental healthcare costs and utilization of services.

"Menopause costs are hiding in plain sight, and engaging women around their menopausal health has far-reaching implications," says Alessandra Henderson, Co-Founder & CEO at Elektra . "With proper menopause care, we can engage women around broader preventative health and chronic conditions, which worsen over time. In this way, menopause should be considered akin to other conditions driving significant costs, such as diabetes or hypertension."

Nathan Kleinman, PhD, is the principal author of the 2013 study, "Direct and indirect costs of women diagnosed with menopause symptoms",8 one of the most significant papers written on the subject to date. He said, "The results of the new Elektra study on the cost differences between women with and without diagnosed menopause symptoms are compelling and highlight the need for additional focus and care in this area. This need has grown over the decade since our study on this topic was published."

"This study builds on past research on the economic impact of menopause but only scratches the surface. We must collaborate with all stakeholders – patients, health plans, providers – to better address patients' symptoms and the risk of chronic conditions, and improve access to informed care," says Jannine Versi, Co-Founder & COO at Elektra . "Today, many menopausal women are seen by multiple specialists (e.g., neurology, psychiatry, cardiology) and undergo testing that may not be necessary nor evidence-based according to the North American Menopause Society.9 Elektra's care model is built by menopause-trained gynecologists to address the root cause of such symptoms, thus improving health outcomes and reducing costs in this time of transition and for decades beyond."

Elektra worked with Accorded, an actuarial intelligence company, on this study. While, on an individual level, diagnosis codes on an insurance claim don't necessarily equate to delivery of appropriate care and treatment — and vice versa — claims data in aggregate are helpful indicators of healthcare costs and utilization associated with diagnoses at the population level.

To read the findings in full, please visit: elektrahealth.com/actuarial-menopause-cost-report/.

