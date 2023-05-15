Thorne HealthTech Enters into Research and Development Partnership with Arome Science to Develop Next-Generation Metabolomics Test

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in delivering innovative solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellness, announced today that it is entering into a research and development partnership agreement with Arome Science, a leader in metabolomics, to develop a next-generation metabolomics test.

Arome Science and Thorne will collaborate to develop a commercial metabolomics wellness test. The test will be used to support research studies using at-home blood collection via Thorne's OneDraw® medical device, which was recently selected as Best Overall Medical Device Product in the 2023 MedTech Breakthrough Awards. The metabolomics test will be further developed and validated for an eventual offering in the consumer space.

"Metabolomics measurements are the next wave of important datasets that will give consumers greater control and a better understanding of their health," said Dr. Nathan Price, Chief Scientific Officer of Thorne HealthTech. "There are thousands of metabolites in the body that can be measured, which can reveal key insights into helping individuals live healthier longer. Thorne's belief in personalized scientific wellness and the power of metabolomics is further fueled by our partnership with Arome Science and partnering together to develop a test that can provide an incredibly personalized view of one's health from the comfort of their own home."

Developing this metabolomics test continues to advance Thorne's industry-leading health ecosystem, bringing together advanced testing, AI-driven insights, and the ability to deliver personalized solutions through more than 300 natural products manufactured at the highest quality.

"From our near pain-free OneDraw experience to our proprietary microbiome wipe, our commitment to providing a best-in-class integrated experience to our customers is what we are working on constantly and take great pride in," said Paul Jacobson, CEO of Thorne HealthTech. "As we develop the metabolomics test and work with Arome, this will enable us to further deliver and expand on our promise of deep personalization to support and enhance the health and wellness of our customers."

"Metabolomics testing is arguably one of the most informative ways to understand the real-time status of an individual's health," said Alexey Melnik, CEO of Arome Science. "Our research and development partnership with Thorne makes way for the development of a powerful metabolomics test that will be used for research studies and ultimately by consumers."

About Thorne HealthTech:

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing innovative solutions for delivering personalized approaches to health and wellness. As a science-driven wellness company that empowers individuals with the support, education, and solutions they need to achieve healthy aging – living healthier longer – Thorne utilizes testing and data to create improved product efficacy and to deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals, and corporations. Predicated on the power of the individual, Thorne leverages artificial intelligence models to provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime. Thorne is the only supplement manufacturer that collaborates with Mayo Clinic on health and wellness research and content, and is trusted by more than five million customers, 47,000+ health-care professionals, thousands of professional athletes, more than 100 professional sports teams, and multiple U.S. National Teams. For more information, visit Thorne.com.

About Arome Science:

Arome Science Inc is a biotechnology company that providing metabolomics data acquisition, analysis and interpretation services for clinical and pharmaceutical research. A stream of recent discoveries revealed associations between human microbiome imbalance and chronic diseases. New approaches to human health and therapeutics that will in all likelihood revolutionize current medicine and biotechnology are now being developed. Metabolomics has become a cornerstone technology as it reveals molecular mechanisms underpinning biological processes, such as interactions between host and microbiome. Arome Science is at the forefront of democratizing mass spectrometry analysis for metabolomics, to make it accessible to those who need it. Arome uses advanced data acquisition methods paired with algorithms and machine learning strategies to analyze mass spectrometry-based metabolomics data and provide valuable interpretations for its clients. Arome Science Inc. supports translational and clinical development programs, focused on, but not limited to, those that leverage the therapeutic and diagnostic potential of the host microbiome.

