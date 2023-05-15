Senmiao Technology Announces Ride-Hailing Platform Operating Metrics for April 2023

CHENGDU, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced the operating metrics for its proprietary online ride-hailing platform for the month of April 2023. In April 2023, Senmiao and its affiliates recorded approximately 0.9 million total completed orders, a 2.5% increase from over 0.8 million total orders completed in March 2023.
Numbers reported include the number of completed orders from several ride-hailing platforms in Chengdu (Meituan, Xiehua, Anma and other platforms), utilizing Senmiao's network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.
Since the launch of Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform in October 2020, over 22.7 million rides have been completed using its own platform. Over 7.6 million rides have been completed on Meituan, Xiehua, Anma and other platforms in partnership with Senmiao since August 2021. The number of drivers completing rides via all the platforms (known as Active Drivers) in April 2023 was 7,422, up approximately 4.7% from 7,092 in March 2023.
The table below presents approximate unaudited operating metrics of Senmiao and its affiliates' online ride-hailing platform since the launch in October 2020.
Completed
(in 000s)
Completed
Total
(in 000s)
Total Fares Paid
(in 000s USD$)
Active
Oct-Dec
1,318
1,318
4,039
N/A
Jan-Dec
13,360
2,485
15,845
49,505
N/A
Jan 2022
455
492
947
3,413
7,085
Feb 2022
344
371
715
2,651
6,008
Mar 2022
534
480
1,014
3,660
7,091
Apr 2022
502
369
871
3,009
6,095
May 2022
581
357
938
3,286
5,989
Jun 2022
602
319
921
3,290
5,862
Jul 2022
636
337
973
3,504
5,928
Aug 2022
617
400
1,017
3,583
6,778
Sep 2022
414
114
528
1,712
6,030
Oct 2022
600
306
906
2,794
7,574
Nov 2022
456
298
754
2,267
7,019
Dec 2022
390
267
657
1,973
6,682
Jan 2023
338
239
577
1,928
4,830
Feb 2023
460
276
736
2,328
5,973
Mar 2023
522
313
835
2,614
7,092
Apr 2023
600
256
856
2,748
7,422
Cumulative
22,729
7,679
30,408
98,304
N/A
[1] Under the original model, orders come from partner platforms and are completed by Senmiao's own platform. A rider can search for taxi/ride-hailing services on Senmiao's partner platforms, which then provide the rider with options for online ride-sharing service providers, including Senmiao. If the rider selects Senmiao, the order will then be distributed to registered drivers on Senmiao's own platform for viewing and acceptance and then completed by Active Drivers. Senmiao earns commissions for each completed order based on a certain percentage of the value of the order.
[2] Under the new model, orders go through partner platforms but do not utilize Senmiao's own platform. Online ride-hailing requests and orders will be completed on the partner platforms utilizing Senmiao and its affiliates' network of cars and drivers for a set monthly fee.
About Senmiao Technology Limited
Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.
