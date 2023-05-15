OTK'S STARFORGE SYSTEMS NAMED OFFICIAL PARTNER AND PC SUPPLIER FOR SENTINELS ESPORTS ORGANIZATION

AUSTIN, Texas, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starforge Systems , the PC building company co-founded by top streamers from award-winning gaming and entertainment content collective One True King (OTK) , has become the official partner and PC supplier for Sentinels, the premier Los Angeles based esports organization and home to the VCT Americas League VALORANT team.

Starforge Systems will supply the entirety of the Sentinels esports rosters, as well as massively popular content creators like Tarik, Aceu, Zombs, and 39Daph, with the premier powerhouse gaming and content PC, the Voyager Creator Elite . This top-of-the-line PC features I9-13900K, NVIDIA RTX 4090, and boasts a no-holds-barred 4K Ultra gaming experience. The gaming PCs will be outfitted across Sentinels offices and training grounds and in-home for their creator roster.

"We're very excited to power Sentinels with our Starforge PCs. We all come from the gaming space and deeply understand what's needed to produce quality content and play competitively at the highest levels," Tips Out, CEO at OTK, said. "We want to collaborate with and support the best of the industry, and we're going to do that with the best systems."

In 2022, OTK co-owners like Asmongold, TipsOut, and Sodapoppin entered the PC Building space with top industry veterans to create Starforge Systems. The company has been praised for its accessibility to high-quality pre-built PCs, supporting the next generation of streamers and gamers. They've made gaming computers more affordable and accessible while maintaining the best quality and customer service within the market. This partnership showcases the massive success of creating authentic collaborations across organizations and creators.

"This partnership of brands is a perfect fit. We both seek to be the best and have a lot of fun doing it. We can't wait to put that Starforge logo on our jersey," Rob Moore, CEO of Sentinels, said.

Since being founded in 2016, Sentinels has become one of the most successful organizations in esports, winning multiple world championships in VALORANT, Fortnite, and Halo. With their devoted fan base, Sentinels has led the industry as one of the most engaged organizations in gaming and looks to celebrate the partnership between Starforge PC and OTK with engaging player, creator, and fan activations in the future.

To learn more about Starforge Systems and where to purchase the Voyager Creator Elite visit www.starforgesystems.com .

ABOUT STARFORGE SYSTEMS

Since their inception in 2022, Starforge Systems has had one goal: make the best PCs in the universe. By offering boutique quality products and white glove service at an accessible price, they have made waves in the gaming computer industry. With world-renowned content creators Moist Critikal, Jschlatt, and OTK standing behind them, they've quickly grown into one of the most respected and popular PC brands in gaming.

ABOUT SENTINELS

The Sentinels are a premier Los Angeles-based esports organization dedicated to building championship-caliber esports teams competing in the most successful new video games, including Valorant, Apex Legends, and Halo Infinite. We are one of the fastest-growing esports organizations in North America, as we connect passionate fans with fun and engaging original content.

ABOUT ONE TRUE KING

One True King (OTK) is an award-winning media company owned by globally renowned gaming streamers Asmongold, Esfand, Tips Out, Sodapoppin, Emiru, Mizkif, and NMPLOL. Outside of daily gaming content & streaming, One True King focuses on pushing the boundaries of live streaming. OTK produces industry-leading live game shows, tournaments, in-real-life (IRL) streams, and podcasts, all tailored to millennial & Gen Z internet natives. OTK has quickly become the top most-watched organization on Twitch, reaching over 35 million followers across social platforms globally and amassing tens of millions of hours watched every month.

For more information, visit www.otknetwork.com or follow OTK on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

