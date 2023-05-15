Landmark Properties Announced as Top Developer by Student Housing Business Magazine

Landmark retains top developer position for seventh consecutive year

ATHENS, Ga., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Properties, a fully-integrated real estate firm specializing in the development, construction, investment management, acquisition and operation of high-quality residential living communities, was recognized by Student Housing Business in its 2023 rankings as the industry's top developer by volume.

"Year over year, Landmark receives the industry's highest recognition for excellence in the student housing space; and 2023 is no different, with Landmark again being named Top Developer," said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. "Our team continues to execute on the industry's best pipeline allowing Landmark to continue to deliver for our partners and residents."

Landmark's industry-leading development pipeline includes assets that will deliver thousands of beds at the Nation's top schools including the University of Southern California, University of Pennsylvania, and University of Washington to name a few. Across the country, Landmark's student housing brands are recognized as highly sought-after destinations for students seeking a once-in-a-lifetime living experience.

For its 2023 rankings, Student Housing Business determined which developers are the most active by the number of planned developments and developments underway through 2026. Currently, Landmark has a robust project pipeline that includes 49 new residential developments across the country, amounting to 38,762 beds under development.

About Landmark Properties

Headquartered in Athens, Ga., with an office in Atlanta, Landmark Properties is a fully integrated real estate firm, specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of high-quality residential communities. With more than $11 billion assets under management, Landmark's portfolio includes over 100 residential communities across the country with nearly 65,000 beds under management. Additionally, Landmark benefits from an active development pipeline with 22 student and multifamily projects under construction with an estimated value of $4.4 billion. Landmark's mission is to be the leader in development, construction, operations, and investment management of high-quality residential communities, delivering unrivaled service and experience to our residents, partners, and employees. For more information, visit www.landmarkproperties.com.

