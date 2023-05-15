IGT Congratulates Keith Cash for Induction into Lottery Industry Hall of Fame

Company's Vice President and General Manager of Global Instant Tickets honored for playing pivotal role in lottery industry

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that Keith Cash, the Company's Vice President and General Manager of Global Instant Tickets will be inducted into the Lottery Industry Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2023. Cash will be honored later this year at an event hosted by the Public Gaming Research Institute (PGRI).

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

"Keith Cash is an experienced lottery executive whose critical leadership of IGT's instant product operations have not only benefitted our company, but the entire lottery industry by broadening the competitive landscape," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Global Lottery. "He is committed to the individual success of our many long-term customers and partners with them throughout all aspects of service from game design, to managing production, to delivery. Keith is a respected leader with a clear vision for contributing to the achievements within the industry, and we are very proud that he is being recognized as an inductee to this year's Lottery Industry Hall of Fame."

"Being inducted into the Class of 2023 Lottery Industry Hall of Fame is an incredible honor, especially joining so many of my talented peers for this recognition," said Cash. "When I first began working in this industry more than 30 years ago, I never imagined the career trajectory that I was embarking upon. Throughout these years, I have had the great privilege to collaborate with so many colleagues around the globe to help drive the success of the lottery industry and contributions to good causes."

In his current role, Cash leads a team of more than 400 people supporting the core growth of IGT's instant ticket products and services, while continuing to build its customer base with new instant ticket services contracts. He has played a pivotal role with several lottery startups, including most recently working with the Mississippi Lottery to flawlessly lead the implementation of IGT instant ticket products.

In addition to his daily responsibilities overseeing all instant ticket operations, Cash serves as the Executive Sponsor of WIN: Lakeland, IGT's Women's Inclusion Network diversity, equity, and inclusion group. He is also a mentor in the IGT Mentorship Program and serves on the IGT Responsible Gaming Advisory Group.

Cash first began his career in the lottery industry more than 30 years ago when he worked night shift on the manufacturing floor of Dittler Brothers, an instant ticket manufacturer. He then moved on to Scientific Games where he was hired in a similar role. Over his 22 years at Scientific Games, Cash advanced through the ranks of the company, including positions in production control, customer service, project management, account management, sales and eventually became Vice President of Operations.

Cash received his Master of Business Administration from Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga., and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from North Georgia University in Dahlonega, Ga. He is based out of IGT's instant ticket operations facility in Lakeland, Fla.

The Lottery Industry Hall of Fame was founded by PGRI in 2005 as a means of honoring those who have done the most to make the lottery industry the great success that it is today. Membership is reserved for lottery professionals who have promoted excellence and integrity throughout their careers. Each year, former inductees nominate and vote on the final recipients.

For more information, visit igt.com. Follow IGT on Facebook at facebook.com/IGT, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/IGTnews, or watch IGT videos on YouTube at youtube.com/igt.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, +39 06 5189 9184; for Italian media inquiries

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC