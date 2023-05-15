Applexus launches CeleRITE, an innovative platform for a faster and cost-effective SAP S/4HANA migration

SEATTLE, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Applexus Technologies, a leading provider of digital transformation and enterprise application solutions, has launched CeleRITE, an innovative platform for organizations seeking to migrate to SAP S/4HANA quickly, affordably, and reliably. CeleRITE comprises a toolset that automates the migration of configuration, code, and data to S/4HANA, covering all transformation scenarios. It also facilitates transformations associated with business events such as mergers & acquisitions, divestitures, landscape consolidations, and cloud migrations anywhere on the spectrum between greenfield and brownfield.

CeleRITE is part of Applexus' S/4HANA Migration Factory, combining people, process methodology (Applexus' proprietary RunWay and Runningstart), and tools to deliver business value to their clients.

"Applexus CeleRITE provides businesses an opportunity to modernize their SAP systems while preserving their investments in innovation and process improvements across the years," said Sam Mathew, CEO of Applexus Technologies. "The innovative approach of CeleRITE helps organizations save time and cost, delivering an optimal solution tailor-made for their unique business requirements," he added.

CeleRITE offers several benefits for businesses seeking to modernize their SAP systems. By leveraging automation, CeleRITE saves businesses up to 30% on S/4HANA migration costs compared to conventional upgrades and shortens migration time by up to 40%. Additionally, CeleRITE allows businesses to retain their unique processes while updating processes where SAP has made advancements. This allows businesses to enjoy the benefits of a cleaner and closer to standard solution while also retaining their unique customizations.

Applexus CeleRITE is now available for organizations seeking a faster, cost-effective, and reliable SAP S/4HANA migration.

About Applexus

Applexus has been at the forefront of innovation in the SAP landscape. As a premier SAP services provider, our core offerings include SAP S/4HANA transformations, Data and Analytics, Business Advisory Services, and Application Managed Services for SAP. We bring personalized solutions and industry expertise for multiple business types in various industry verticals, besides creating add-ons and utilizing cloud-based capabilities to improve our impact. For more information, visit https://www.applexus.com

