Research Solutions' CEO, Roy Olivier, Discusses Innovation for Research & Development, and the Company's Direction Forward in New Video Interview on Planet MicroCap

HENDERSON, Nev., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet MicroCap recently released a new video interview with Roy Olivier, the CEO of Research Solutions (NASDAQ: RSSS), in which he shared his vision for where Research Solutions is headed moving forward. In the interview, Roy highlighted how Research Solutions is introducing modern processes and innovative solutions to R&D workflows. He emphasized how these efforts have allowed them to provide comprehensive and reliable results that clients can trust, thus setting them apart from competitors.

Roy also discussed exciting plans for continued growth and development at Research Solutions. He shared how Research Solutions is exploring new technologies and avenues to ensure their success in the coming years.

Click the following link to view the video interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iIZzqJvTJWA

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visit www.researchsolutions.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth, profitability, and cash flow. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

