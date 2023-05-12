Nona Biosciences Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nona Biosciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings Limited, committed to cutting-edge technology innovation and provider of integrated solutions from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), announced today it has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with Massachusetts-based PharmaEssentia Innovation Research Center (PIRC) on Nona's proprietary Harbour Mice® fully human antibody transgenic mice platform.

"We are pleased to enter this strategic collaboration with PharmaEssentia," Jingsong Wang, M.D., PhD, Chairman of Nona Biosciences, said, " PharmaEssentia's therapeutic solutions reflect its motivation for reshaping the treatment path for progressive cancers, and we believe that by leveraging Nona's antibody discovery ability, we can accelerate the R&D process of novel therapies."

"We are delighted to partner with Nona Biosciences as we continue to expand our research capabilities and technical expertise at our newly established PIRC," said Lih-Ling Lin PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of PharmaEssentia "We look forward to growing our footprint in the Boston area as we assemble our team of scientists and complete the build-out of our new lab space this year."

About Nona Biosciences

Nona Biosciences (a wholly-owned subsidiary of HBM Holdings, HKEX: 02142) is a global biotechnology company committed to cutting edge technology innovation, and providing a total solution from "Idea to IND" (I to I™), ranging from target validation and antibody discovery through preclinical research. The integrated antibody and antibody-related discovery services with multiple modalities range from antigen preparation, animal immunization, single B cell screening, to antibody lead generation and engineering, developability assessment and pharmacological evaluation, leveraging advantages of Harbour Mice® platforms and the experienced therapeutic antibody discovery team.

Harbour Mice® generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in classical two light and two heavy chain (H2L2) format, and heavy chain only (HCAb) formats. Integrating Harbour Mice® and a single B cell cloning platform, Nona Biosciences is focused on driving global inventions of transformative next-generation drugs. For more information, please visit: www.nonabio.com

