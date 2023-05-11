Sony Electronics Launches New Xperia® 1 V Smartphone

A newly developed image sensor and Alpha™ series technology enables you to create impressive portraits with accurate color, day and night.

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. introduces the Xperia 1 V, its' first flagship smartphone equipped with a newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel. The Xperia 1 V is packed with Sony's cutting-edge technology, meeting the high-level needs of creators, while at the same time, supporting future creators who want to shoot or deliver their content with pride.

"We continue to prioritize the needs of our customers and the new Xperia 1 V allows for the next level of content creation, viewing experience, gaming performance, battery life and audio capabilities," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. "The opportunities and needs for smartphones are increasing and with the Xperia 1 V the possibilities for both photo and video creation is truly endless."

Elevating Content Capture

The Xperia 1 V is raising the bar with its' newly developed image sensor which depicts rich colors and textures of people, landscapes, and scenes in even dark locations. Due to the combination of the low-light performance, which is approximately double compared to the previous modelii and the high-speed multi frame overlay procession technology of the Xperia 1 V, it is possible to shoot a noise resistant photo with a wider dynamic range that is equivalent to a full-frame camera. The 24mm lens on the back of the Xperia 1 V equipped with a 2-layer Transistor Pixel stacked CMOS image sensor "Exmor T for mobile" which is about 1.7 times larger than the Xperia 1 IV's image sensor. In addition, the 85-125mm (F2.3-F2.8) optical zoom lens enables bright portraits with little distortion.

S-Cinetone, designed for cinematographersiii, has been adjusted and installed for mobile. Since the texture of the human skin can be beautifully expressed when shooting, it is possible to record as an impressive cinematic image as it is, without color grading. In addition, the new sensor has approximately three times of saturation signal levelii compared to the conventional sensor, and unique image quality processing suppresses noise that tends to occur in dark scenes, resulting in beautiful images with soft colors.

The Xperia 1 V has a multitude of functions including color presets such as Creative Look, also found in Alpha series cameras, and high-performance real time AF (auto focus). Various color settings are preset, such as colorful flowers and clear blue sky, or creating a soft, transparent finish. Xperia's high-performance Real-time Eye AFiv and Real-time trackingiv allows shooting with the focus on the eyes of a person or a specified subject. With AI depth that analyzes distance information, even distant subjects can be clearly focused. Additionally, high-speed continuous shooting of up to 30 frames per second with AF/AEv tracking is newly available, so no moment will be missed.

Improved Vlog Experience

Xperia 1 V fits all creators' needs with the Product Showcase Setting, which is a popular function in Sony's VLOGCAM series and shifts the focus on the camera to the product, instead of reviewer's face, when shooting. Additionally, a new voice priority mic is placed near the rear camera. Even when in a busy outdoor location, the creator's voice is clearly recorded, so it makes an easy transition from shooting to distributing the video. When doing a YouTube™ live stream via the video recording function "Videography Pro", chats from viewers can be viewed in the comment section simultaneously, allowing for immediate interactionvi with viewers in real time. The user interface also supports vertical shooting, so you can shoot content in any orientation, either vertically or horizontallyvii.

Immersive Experience

Packed into the newest compact smartphone is a 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hzviii and less blur. The powerful and low-noise speaker amplifier improves the spread and depth of the sound, and the extension of the low and high frequencies, creating a more dynamic and clear sound. Xperia 1 V offers an authentic viewing experience of movies and music without a need for an additional speaker. On the backside, it has a functional tactile design that uses a uniquely developed texture glass. Combined with the fine slits on the side, it provides a stable grip and prevents from slipping when you hold the smartphone during shooting or viewing.

Best in Class Gaming Performance

The game assist function "Game Enhancer" provides visual and auditory support for game players. In addition to simply playing, players can also livestream their playing scene on YouTube. Qualcomm's Snapdragon® 8 Gen2 Mobile Platform and Elite Gamingx optimizes the experience of shooting, viewing and playing games with superior level.

Long Lasting Battery Power and Powerful CPU

Despite using a 4K display, approximately 20 hoursx of continuous video playback is available with a powerful 5,000mAh battery. It supports wireless charging, 30 minutes quick charge up to 50%xi, and furthermore, Xperia's unique charging optimization technology supports users with a battery that maintains 80% or more of its maximum capacityxii even after 3 years. By improving power consumption and heat dissipation, Xperia 1 V achieves both high performance and durability, and allows for shooting for a longer time while suppressing heat generation. Equipped with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen2 Mobile Platform, the power efficiency of the CPU has been improved by approximately 40%xiii compared to the previous model. The power consumption during camera operation has been improved by approximately 20%, and the volume of the heat diffusion sheet has been increased by approximately 60% for the heat dissipation performance of the main unit.

Accessibility & Sustainability

With continued efforts to provide more accessibility, Xperia 1 V includes a function in the Photo Pro feature that uses sounds to inform users of the horizontal and vertical measurement of the screen.

The Sony Group has set an environmental plan "Road to Zero" aiming for zero environmental load by 2050. In order to achieve this, we are taking action while setting medium-term environmental targets in stages. As part of these mid-term environmental goals, we aim to completely eliminate plastic packaging materials for newly designed small products by 2025. Xperia 1 V 's plastic-free packagexiv is comprised of Sony's unique Original Blended Material, which is made from bamboo, sugar cane fibers, and recycled paper collected from the market. We are also working to reduce the amount of virgin plastic used inside the main unit. Some elements, both internal and external, of the main unit use SORPLAS™, a flame-retardant recycled plastic developed by Sony that uses up to 99% recycled materials. For more details, please visit: www.sony.net/xperia-eco

Style Cover with Stand for Xperia 1 V XQZ-CBDQ)

The Xperia 1 V exclusive cover has a grip on the bottom of the main unit to enhance the shooting experience. In addition to the conventional horizontal stand, it supports vertical stand, making it easy to use not only for watching videos but also for live distribution and video chat. The back of the cover incorporates the textured design applied to the back of the "Xperia 1 V" body, so that the original design of the device is not compromised even when the cover is attached. Two colorsxv are available to match the body (black and khaki green).

Pricing and Availability

The Xperia 1 V will be available for pre-order on May 11, 2023 for approximately $1399.99 USD with first customer deliveries July 28, 2023. It will be sold unlocked in black at a variety of Sony's authorized dealers throughout the United States. A khaki green color variation will be available exclusively at www.electronics.sony.com.

For a limited time, customers who pre-order the Xperia 1 V starting May 11, 2023, will be eligible to receive Sony's latest LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds (WFL900/H) with purchase (a $179.99 USD value).xvi

For more information about the Xperia 1 V, please visit:

Xperia 1 V Product Announcement video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UOo9szWkl-o

Xperia 1 V Introduction video: https://youtu.be/ti-T0ngxHoQ

Xperia 1 V Product Site: https://electronics.sony.com/mobile/smartphone/all/p/xqdq62-g

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news. for more information.

Notes:

i In terms of noise resistance performance and dynamic range for still images in lighting environments of LV2 or less. Comparison with a digital camera equipped with our full-frame sensor.

ii Compared to "Xperia 1 IV"'s image sensor installed in the 24mm lens.

iii Such as the professional handheld camcorder "FX9" and the videographers' attracted model "Alpha" series.

iv Some performance restrictions may apply.

v Auto Focus / Auto Exposure.

vi Please use this app in compliance with YouTube's terms of service and live streaming requirements.

Vii "Videography Pro" and "Photography Pro" support "Product Review Shooting" and vertical interface.

viii Display refresh rate may vary according to settings, contents, and applications used.





ix Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission.

X Conditions under: video file resolution 720p, 4K upscaling activated, content is saving to the main unit, sound output via Bluetooth, LTE or Wi-Fi connection, and with automatic screen brightness adjustment off. Actual video playback time depends on many other factors such as network connection, settings, video file format, screen brightness and battery status.

xi We recommend using genuine chargers and cables as XQZ-UC1 (charge and cable bundle). Availability may vary.

xii Simulated result by Sony Corporation, based on actual usage profile using the same type of battery and USB charging. Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage. Batteries are consumable products, and their capacity degrades over time as they age. Sony does not guarantee the life span of the battery.

xiii Comparison with Xperia 1 IV, when using Photography Pro/Videography Pro.

xiv Packaging refers to the individual product box, as well as components such as in-box trays, spacers, wraps and sleeves. Excludes materials used in coatings and adhesives.

xv Colors and availability will differ depending on the region.

xvi Offer valid on purchases starting on May 11, 2023 for U.S. residents 18+ with purchase of a new Xperia 1 V smartphone from a participating Sony authorized retailer. Offer not combinable with other offers and not redeemable for cash. Specifications, availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to cancellation or change without notice.

