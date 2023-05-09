ROCKY MOUNTAINEER ELEVATED TO PLATINUM LEVEL OF CANADA'S BEST MANAGED COMPANIES

VANCOUVER, BC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocky Mountaineer has been recognized as a Platinum winner for Deloitte's 2023 Canada's Best Managed Companies awards program. This award recognizes the immense efforts undertaken to see the business through the pandemic and recover stronger than before.

"Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian business," said David McKenna, president and CEO, Rocky Mountaineer. "To be recognized as a Platinum winner is a special testament to the commitment and leadership of the Rocky Mountaineer team. This award recognizes everyone who contributed to seeing the business through the challenges of the pandemic and to our incredible team who have rebuilt the business to be stronger and more successful than ever before."

Established in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has over 30 years experience as a global tourism leader. Having welcomed more than 2.3 million guests on its trains and received numerous international awards and accolades, the company has a reputation for service excellence. As a Best Managed winner, Rocky Mountaineer demonstrated an exceptional ability to identify lucrative opportunities and adapt to new situations, drive sustainable growth, focus on employee wellbeing, and focus on customer and community relationships.

Now in its 30th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies remains one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices. Applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. Each year, hundreds of companies undergo a rigorous application process, but only the best are awarded with this prestigious designation.

Rocky Mountaineer has been recognized as a Best Managed company since 2014 and achieved the award's Gold Standard for the past five years.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer offers luxury train journeys that showcase some of the most spectacular scenery North America has to offer. Rocky Mountaineer offers four rail routes: three that connect Vancouver to the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise and Jasper in Western Canada; and a fourth route that travels between Denver, Colorado and Moab, Utah in the Southwest United States. It is a must-do travel experience that offers unparalleled journeys in its spacious glass-domed train coaches thanks to the incredible scenery, delicious cuisine, friendly service, and social atmosphere. Since it was founded in 1990, Rocky Mountaineer has welcomed more than 2.3 million guests and become the largest privately-owned tourist train in the world. www.rockymountaineer.com

