Havenpark Communities Awards Academic Scholarships to 38 Residents

OREM, Utah, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenpark Communities, an operator and developer of manufactured home communities, announced it awarded academic scholarships to 38 residents from communities across the nation. The students, from 20 different Havenpark communities, will receive up to $10,000 annually to cover college, university, trade, and vocational school expenses.

2023 Havenpark Scholarship Recipients (PRNewswire)

Additionally, four previous scholarship recipients will receive their degrees this year, the first graduates from Havenpark's education program.

"We are incredibly proud of the Education Success Program, now in its third year, which provides students who live in our communities with encouragement, support, and resources to succeed in their journey to certificate or degree attainment," said J. Anthony Antonelli, chairman and co-founder of Havenpark Communities. "Aspirations grow as education grows and these impressive scholarship winners are pursuing their dreams as they become the next generation of leaders across the country. It's an honor to play a role in mentoring these students as they continue to reach their ambitious goals."

Havenpark has pledged at least $500,000 annually to its Education Success Program, which includes scholarships, mentoring, and other initiatives to increase education access and opportunity for residents. The scholarship program has expanded dramatically from the pilot in 2021 when two residents won awards.

"Investing in our residents' education success means more to Havenpark than providing a scholarship. We keep close communication with these students as they navigate their college careers," said Dr. Jason Hale, Havenpark's director of education success. "We could not be more proud of these students, and we look forward to witnessing their path to success."

Scholarship winners include current college students and high school seniors and scholarships may be renewed for three additional years or until a bachelor's degree is earned. More than two-thirds of scholarship winners plan to attend a four-year college next semester and nearly 70 percent of the 2023 scholarship recipients are first-time college students.

Havenpark Communities congratulates its 2023 scholarship recipients:

Cole England – Auburn, Alabama

Michael Finley – Auburn, Alabama

Jessie Hutchings – Auburn, Alabama

Katie Jett – Auburn, Alabama

McKenzie Mann – Auburn, Alabama

Katie Wheeler – Auburn, Alabama

Kelsey Watson – Auburn, Alabama

Esmeralda Olivia – Fort Collins, Colorado

Nataleigh Rodriguez – Fort Collins, Colorado

Karashauna Jones – Coralville, Iowa

Sarai Trigueros – Coralville, Iowa

Minh Giang – Iowa City, Iowa

Joel Castillo – Iowa City, Iowa

Isabel Jimenez – North Liberty, Iowa

Haley Wallace – Adrian, Michigan

Sabrina Hildinger – Caro, Michigan

Keira Moore – Clarkston, Michigan

Max Canfield – Creek, Michigan

Jacqueline Stasa – Grand Ledge, Michigan

Allison Caballero – Hastings, Minnesota

Katheryne Fierros – Hastings, Minnesota

Hannah Fredericks – Hastings, Minnesota

Kylee Beilke – Hutchinson, Minnesota

Mykala Davis – Billings, Montana

Callie Halvorson – Billings, Montana

Paige Dahl – Billings, Montana

Stefany Del Toro Paz – Las Vegas, Nevada

Karla Del Toro Paz – Las Vegas, Nevada

Felix Romero – Las Vegas, Nevada

Areli Salcedo Guerra – Las Vegas, Nevada

Tisha Hutchings – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

AlexZander Wahle – Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Cristian Belman – Katy, Texas

Leslie Nunez – Katy, Texas

Angelina Perez – Katy, Texas

Julisa Santiago – Katy, Texas

Jack Schulze – Sanger, Texas

Ashley Hernandez – Sheridan, Wyoming

To narrow the applications, Havenpark partnered with Kaleidoscope, a scholarship platform that provides grant management.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0, be either a current resident of a Havenpark community or have a parent/guardian who is a resident, and must plan to enroll or continue enrollment in full-time or part-time undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school in the United States for the entire 2023-2024 academic year. Awards may transfer from a two-year institution to a four-year intuition and vice versa. The competitive application period ran from December 2022 through Feb. 2023.

About Havenpark

Havenpark Communities is an operator and developer of manufactured home communities and makes caring communities attainable for responsible residents across America. Since 2017, Havenpark has sourced and installed over 4,000 new factory-built homes, providing quality, affordable living to over 10,000 Americans across the country. Last year, Havenpark Communities added 870 new affordable homes across the country and has committed to adding another 800 in 2023. Havenpark believes in respectful and professional management, well-maintained communities, and attainable homeownership. Havenpark makes long-term investments in its communities, providing enduring value for current and future residents.

