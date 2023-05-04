Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) today reported operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, net income available for common shareholders was $0.65 per diluted share and $0.63 per diluted share, respectively. For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, operating income was $95.8 million and $86.0 million, respectively.

Highlights for the first quarter and subsequent to quarter-end include:

Generated funds from operations available to common shareholders (FFO) per diluted share of $1.59 for the quarter, compared to $1.50 for the first quarter 2022, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Generated comparable property operating income (POI) growth of 3.6% for the first quarter.

Continued robust levels of leasing with 101 signed leases for 504,502 square feet of comparable space in the first quarter at a cash basis rollover of 11%, the second consecutive quarter of double-digit cash basis rollover.

Federal Realty's portfolio was 92.6% occupied and 94.2% leased, representing year-over-year increases of 140 basis points and 50 basis points, respectively.

Subsequent to quarter end, issued, as a green bond, $350.0 million of fixed rate senior unsecured notes that mature on May 1, 2028 and bear interest at 5.375%. The notes were offered at 99.590% of the principal amount with a yield to maturity of 5.468%.

"Strong start to 2023, the strongest first quarter in Federal Realty's 60-year history," said Donald C. Wood, Federal Realty's Chief Executive Officer. "Leasing volume has remained strong exceeding pre-pandemic levels by 20 – 30%. The retail demand for the product that Federal Realty offers is in lock step with what today's consumers and retailers demand in the affluent first ring suburbs of major metropolitan areas in which we operate."

Financial Results

Net Income

For the first quarter 2023, net income available for common shareholders was $53.3 million and earnings per diluted share was $0.65 versus $50.0 million and $0.63, respectively, for the first quarter 2022.

FFO

For the first quarter 2023, FFO was $130.3 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, compared to $119.1 million, or $1.50 per diluted share for the first quarter 2022.

FFO is a non-GAAP supplemental earnings measure which the Trust considers meaningful in measuring its operating performance. A reconciliation of FFO to net income is attached to this press release.

Operational Update

Occupancy

The portfolio was 92.6% occupied as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 140 basis points year-over-year. The portfolio was 94.2% leased as of March 31, 2023, an increase of 50 basis points year-over-year.

Additionally, our comparable residential properties were 96.9% leased as of March 31, 2023.

Leasing Activity

During the first quarter 2023, Federal Realty signed 107 leases for 524,286 square feet of retail space. On a comparable space basis (i.e., spaces for which there was a former tenant), Federal Realty signed 101 leases for 504,502 square feet at an average rent of $34.72 per square foot compared to the average contractual rent of $31.20 per square foot for the last year of the prior leases, representing a cash basis rollover growth on those comparable spaces of 11%, 24% on a straight-line basis.

Transaction Activity

During the first quarter, Federal Realty acquired the remaining portions of Huntington Square in East Northport, New York, for $35.5 million. The acquisition included a 168,000 square foot parcel and the entire fee interest of the property giving us full control of the entirety of this 243,000 square foot property located in the heart of Suffolk County's retail corridor.

In the first quarter, Federal Realty sold one retail property for a total sales price of $13.2 million.

Regular Quarterly Dividends

Federal Realty announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.08 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $4.32 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on July 17, 2023 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023.

Federal Realty's Board of Trustees also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Class C depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a 5.000% Series C Cumulative Preferred Share of Beneficial Interest, of $0.3125 per depositary share. All dividends on the depositary shares will be payable on July 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2023.

Guidance

Federal Realty maintained its 2023 guidance for earnings per diluted share of $2.59 to $2.79 and 2023 FFO per diluted share of $6.38 to $6.58.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets March 31, 2023

March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Real estate, at cost





Operating (including $2,002,163 and $1,997,583 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 9,532,332

$ 9,441,945 Construction-in-progress (including $12,174 and $8,477 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) 664,184

662,554

10,196,516

10,104,499 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (including $376,441 and $362,921 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) (2,771,150)

(2,715,817) Net real estate 7,425,366

7,388,682 Cash and cash equivalents 99,449

85,558 Accounts and notes receivable, net 200,512

197,648 Mortgage notes receivable, net 9,443

9,456 Investment in partnerships 143,464

145,205 Operating lease right of use assets, net 88,831

94,569 Finance lease right of use assets 45,179

45,467 Prepaid expenses and other assets 257,050

267,406 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,269,294

$ 8,233,991 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities





Mortgages payable, net (including $191,193 and $191,827 of consolidated variable interest entities, respectively) $ 319,910

$ 320,615 Notes payable, net 661,391

601,077 Senior notes and debentures, net 3,408,104

3,407,701 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 196,092

190,340 Dividends payable 90,436

90,263 Security deposits payable 28,351

28,508 Operating lease liabilities 77,442

77,743 Finance lease liabilities 67,658

67,660 Other liabilities and deferred credits 237,316

237,699 Total liabilities 5,086,700

5,021,606 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 178,353

178,370 Shareholders' equity





Preferred shares, authorized 15,000,000 shares, $0.01 par:





5.0% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25,000 per share), 6,000 shares issued and outstanding 150,000

150,000 5.417% Series 1 Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares, (stated at liquidation preference $25 per share), 392,878 shares issued and outstanding 9,822

9,822 Common shares of beneficial interest, $.01 par, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 81,511,204 and 81,342,959 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 820

818 Additional paid-in capital 3,828,930

3,821,801 Accumulated dividends in excess of net income (1,068,892)

(1,034,186) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,546

5,757 Total shareholders' equity of the Trust 2,925,226

2,954,012 Noncontrolling interests 79,015

80,003 Total shareholders' equity 3,004,241

3,034,015 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 8,269,294

$ 8,233,991

Federal Realty Investment Trust





Consolidated Income Statements





March 31, 2023







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) REVENUE





Rental income $ 272,798

$ 256,507 Mortgage interest income 261

264 Total revenue 273,059

256,771 EXPENSES





Rental expenses 55,205

56,211 Real estate taxes 32,566

30,560 General and administrative 12,545

12,342 Depreciation and amortization 78,637

71,674 Total operating expenses 178,953

170,787







Gain on sale of real estate 1,702

—







OPERATING INCOME 95,808

85,984







OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSE)





Other interest income 632

120 Interest expense (39,225)

(31,573) Income from partnerships 516

197 NET INCOME 57,731

54,728 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2,396)

(2,744) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE TRUST 55,335

51,984 Dividends on preferred shares (2,008)

(2,010) NET INCOME AVAILABLE FOR COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 53,327

$ 49,974







EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, BASIC:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.65

$ 0.63 Weighted average number of common shares 81,141

78,446 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, DILUTED:





Net income available for common shareholders $ 0.65

$ 0.63 Weighted average number of common shares 81,141

78,543

Federal Realty Investment Trust







Funds From Operations



March 31, 2023











Three Months Ended



March 31,



2023

2022



(in thousands, except per share data) Funds from Operations available for common shareholders (FFO)





Net income

$ 57,731

$ 54,728 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(2,396)

(2,744) Gain on sale of real estate

(1,702)

— Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

70,504

62,977 Amortization of initial direct costs of leases

7,785

5,793 Funds from operations

131,922

120,754 Dividends on preferred shares (1)

(1,875)

(1,875) Income attributable to downREIT operating partnership units

693

706 Income attributable to unvested shares

(482)

(436) FFO

$ 130,258

$ 119,149 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted (1)(2)

81,877

79,299 FFO per diluted share (2)

$ 1.59

$ 1.50











Notes:

(1) For the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, dividends on our Series 1 preferred stock were not deducted in the calculation of FFO available to common shareholders, as the related shares were dilutive and are included in "weighted average common shares, diluted."

(2) The weighted average common shares used to compute FFO per diluted common share includes downREIT operating partnership units that were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS. Conversion of these operating partnership units is dilutive in the computation of FFO per diluted share, but is anti-dilutive for the computation of dilutive EPS for these periods.

