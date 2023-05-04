DaVita Celebrates Corporate Citizenship Achievements, Releases its 2022 Community Care Report

DENVER, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. today published its 2022 Community Care Report, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to corporate citizenship and highlighting meaningful progress made toward meeting the 2025 environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals it set in 2021.

Guided by its Trilogy of Care – Caring for Our Patients, Caring for Each Other and Caring for Our World – DaVita's ambitious, values-based goals are organized across five strategic pillars:

Patient Care

Teammate Engagement

Environmental Stewardship

Caring for Communities

Leading with Integrity and Accountability

In 2022, DaVita teammates drove initiatives that advanced its goals and held the company accountable to its commitment to better the communities it serves.

"As a Village, we envision a healthier, more vibrant and more equitable world and—more importantly—take action to help create it," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "This report is a celebration not only of the progress we've made toward our Community Care goals but of our teammates, as our accomplishments are only possible because of their deeply rooted dedication."

Following are key 2022 milestones from each focus area reflected in the report.

Patient Care

84% of our home dialysis patients rated DaVita 9 or 10 out of 10.

As of December 31, 2022 , DaVita Integrated Kidney Care (IKC) provided integrated care and disease management services to approximately 42,000 patients in risk-based integrated care arrangements, and to an additional 15,000 patients in other integrated care arrangements.

More than 7,800 DaVita patients received a kidney transplant in 2022.

DaVita Clinical Research led interviews with dialysis patients and caregivers across the country as part of research centered on Black and Mexican American communities in order to better understand patients' experiences and barriers on the journey to modality choice and transplant.

Teammate Engagement1

38,000+ teammates are a part of Clinical Ladders, DaVita's career pathways program.

More than 92% of leaders at the vice president level or above have participated in a 16-hour development program to advance Inclusive Leadership skills.

Leaders with profit & loss responsibility are 53% women and 30% people of color.

74% of managers and 61% of directors are women.

Environmental Stewardship

DaVita designed and completed building its first all-electric net-zero dialysis clinic, powered by solar energy.

DaVita achieved its 2025 carbon reduction goal three years early, reducing operational emissions by 77% from a 2018 baseline.

The provider's virtual power purchase agreements continue to produce enough renewable energy to power 100% of its U.S. operations.

DaVita ranks number 28 on the Green Power Partnership Fortune 500® Partners List for renewable energy procurement, as of January 2023 .

Caring for Communities

DaVita teammates volunteered 26,900+ hours in 2022.

DaVita provided expert consultation on kidney health education as the American Diabetes Association developed and launched an interactive digital experience aimed at helping those living with diabetes prevent and manage kidney disease.

The DaVita Giving Foundation awarded its first grant to the Food is Medicine Coalition to provide medically-tailored meals to people facing the dual crises of food insecurity and chronic illness, including end stage kidney disease.

Leading with Integrity & Accountability

99.9% of U.S. teammates and directors completed annual compliance training in 2022.

DaVita is one of only 14% of companies in the S&P 500 to have a woman serving as the independent Board Chair.2

To learn more about DaVita's vision for corporate citizenship or to download the full report, visit DaVita.com/CommunityCare.

About DaVita

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of December 31, 2022, DaVita served 200,000 patients at 2,724 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 350 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

1 Teammate Engagement section data applies to US teammates as of December 31, 2022.

2 Spencer Stuart 2022 Board Index

