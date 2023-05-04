BHG Financial Kicks Off AAPI Month with LEAP Partnership

DAVIE, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, for the second year, BHG Financial (BHG) is partnering with Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics (LEAP), a national nonprofit organization with a mission to achieve full participation and equality for Asian and Pacific Islanders (APIs) through leadership, empowerment, and policy. Through this partnership, the company will help to bring awareness and knowledge to employees during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) month.

AAPI month celebrates the contributions and influence of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. Working with LEAP allows BHG's employees to gain knowledge of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures. Representation matters, especially in leadership positions, and BHG is glad to have the opportunity to educate employees and uplift those of AAPI heritage.

"Our hope with this partnership is that our Asian American and Pacific Islander employees will feel empowered with resources to help advance them in their careers, and the employees who are not in this group have the knowledge to understand their fellow employees," says Eric Castro, co-founder. "I truly believe in creating a culture where everyone respects, understands, and appreciates one another, cultivating a more proactive and overall positive workplace."

LEAP will give a virtual presentation to BHG employees on bridging the gap: understanding Asian and Pacific Islanders. API employees will also have the option to attend a 120-minute presentation and entry-level and executive leadership development training.

Along with providing financial support and benefits that employees can take advantage of, BHG will host LEAP participants in the company's Las Olas office in October for the LEAP Exceed event. Exceed is a three-day program designed to develop and empower API leaders to increase the number of APIs in executive management in Fortune 1000 corporations. The support and education of the API culture will continue to expand beyond May and be ingrained in the company culture. LEAP's core strategic approach of developing people, informing society, and empowering communities, aligns fully with everything BHG sets out to do.

BHG encourages everyone to take the time to learn more about AAPI month, and LEAP is a great place to start.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $15 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

With record growth year after year, BHG continues to be recognized regionally and nationally, earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list 16 times and receiving accolades from Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine, among others.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Davie, FL and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding their services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Jasmine Heard

jheard@bhg-inc.com

