ATMA to Provide Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Training in French and Spanish in the Fall

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), Canada's leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider, will roll out the first full psychedelic training program in French and Spanish, highly focused on psilocybin and MDMA , this September.

To date, almost all psychedelic-assisted therapy training available has been in English, which excludes many interested healthcare providers from participating. ATMA has had numerous requests from prospective students across Canada, the United States, and Mexico, who would like to learn about psychedelic-assisted therapy in their first language, and ATMA is pleased to be the first training program available in several languages. ATMA continues to move the psychedelic therapy revolution forward with inclusivity and encourages more healthcare providers to participate in the field of psychedelic therapy.

La thérapie assistée par des psychédéliques est un mouvement en pleine croissance dans le domaine de la santé mentale. La maladie mentale est une tendance mondiale qui a été exacerbée par Covid-19, avec un nombre croissant de personnes souffrant de troubles liés à l'utilisation de substances (SUD), de troubles dépressifs majeurs (TDM) et de troubles de stress post-traumatique (TSPT) ayant peu d'options de traitement pour soulager leurs symptômes. La recherche et le développement dans la thérapie assistée par des psychédéliques ont montré beaucoup de promesses pour apporter un soulagement à ceux qui souffrent de ces conditions. ATMA propose une formation pour les professionnels de la santé intéressés par ce domaine passionnant et en constante évolution, et le fournit en français pour les praticiens Canadiens résidant au Québec et les francophones du monde entier. Les inscriptions pour le cours de septembre 2023 commencent le 1er de juillet.

La terapia asistida por psicodélicos es un movimiento en rápido crecimiento en el campo de la salud mental. Las enfermedades mentales son una tendencia global que ha sido exacerbada por Covid-19. Existe un número creciente de personas que sufren de Trastorno por Consumo de Sustancias (TCS), Trastorno Depresivo Mayor (TDM) y Trastorno de Estrés Postraumático (TEPT) con pocas opciones de tratamiento para aliviar sus síntomas. La investigación y el desarrollo en terapia asistida por psicodélicos han demostrado ser una gran alternative para brindar alivio a quienes sufren de estas afecciones. ATMA ofrece capacitación a profesionales en el área de la salud mental interesados en esta emocionante área del conocimiento. La capacitación estará disponible en español para la comunidad hispana de EE. UU., América Latina, España y hablantes de español en todo el mundo. Las inscripciones para el curso de septiembre 2023 se abren el 1 de julio.

"Mental illness knows no cultural or language barriers; accessibility of psychedelic therapy could benefit all populations in North America and beyond," states ATMA Founder Vu Tran. "A language barrier should not be the reason why practitioners cannot provide much needed treatment for people in their native tongue."

ATMA's French and Spanish program content is designed for all healthcare providers including therapists and prescribers alike, as there will be multiple roles to fill in order to provide safe and effective psychedelic-assisted therapy. Registration for the September 2023 course will begin in July.

ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.

We care about improving the lives and practices of healthcare professionals.

ATMA is pioneering a healthcare provider-centred business model for the psychedelic industry. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services for the largest community of psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy.

