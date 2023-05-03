Fifty Grande Ranks the Best Live Music Cities in the U.S.

Nashville, New Orleans, New York and Several Unexpected Cities Make the Top 20

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel magazine Fifty Grande has announced its first-ever music special feature , which includes a comprehensive ranking of America's top live music cities and an in-depth look at several cities' rising music scenes. The magazine's readers have spoken, and in a recent survey named Nashville the number one live music city in the nation, followed by New Orleans, New York, Austin and Los Angeles. Several other cities that made the list may surprise some, including Asheville, NC and Columbus, OH.

(PRNewswire)

Asheville's iconic Orange Peel venue has hosted legendary artists such as Bob Dylan, Dave Grohl and Lauryn Hill. Meanwhile, in Columbus expect the unexpected when checking out the city's eclectic horror band scene. Austin's live music scene is widely known, ranking fifth on the list, but don't sleep on Dallas either with its mix of small, indie venues and gleaming, modern Arts District.

For the Best Live Music Cities ranking, Fifty Grande surveyed its readers, a group of active and engaged travel, music and food enthusiasts.

The Best Live Music Cities

Nashville New Orleans New York Austin Los Angeles Las Vegas Chicago Memphis Denver San Francisco Boston Washington D.C. Asheville / Seattle (tied) Detroit / Philadelphia (tied) Kansas City Columbus / Dallas / Portland (three-way tie)

The reader survey was conducted in December 2022 and results were based on 1,320 respondents. For the full coverage featured in Fifty Grande's digital Music Special, visit here .

ABOUT FIFTY GRANDE

Fifty Grande is a digital and print travel publication that explores the U.S. Its mission is to inspire and guide more people to take advantage of all the incredible places and experiences across America. Each themed issue includes immersive stories from a variety of voices and perspectives. Readers can expect in-depth features, essays, oral histories, roundtables, Q&As, photo essays, travelogues, hotel reviews, travel tips, cool products, under-the-radar city guides and more. Read more at www.fiftygrande.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fifty Grande