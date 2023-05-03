"A Coronation Preview with the British Ambassador to the U.S."

NEW Episode: The White House 1600 Sessions Podcast

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin

and British Ambassador to the U.S. Dame Karen Pierce

Discuss Unique Tie Between Nations

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Historical Association released a new episode of "The White House 1600 Sessions" podcast today featuring a conversation with Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States, about the unique nature of the U.S. - British Alliance. In the episode, Stewart McLaurin, president of the Association, and Dame Pierce sat down ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to discuss how the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States continues to evolve.

(PRNewsfoto/White House Historical Association) (PRNewswire)

"It's wonderful to have occasions like the coronation to remind people in both countries of the history that we come from," said McLaurin. "History is vitally important. So much of American history can be taught through the prism of the White House itself and the decisions that have been made there. The same could be said for the monarchy which has existed for over a thousand years."

King Charles III will be crowned almost 70 years to the day of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Ambassador Pierce recalls the numerous trips both have made to the United States, and their affinity for the American people.

The White House 1600 Sessions is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

The White House 1600 Sessions

White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin. McLaurin is the host of "The White House 1600 Sessions," the Association's official audio and video podcast devoted to exploring the history, cultural impact, untold stories, and personal accounts of America's most iconic residence and highest office.

About the White House Historical Association

The White House Historical Association was founded in 1961 by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy to support her vision to restore and preserve the Executive Mansion and its legacy for generations to come. Mrs. Kennedy sought to inspire Americans, especially children, to explore and engage with American history and its presidents. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that has contributed more than $100 million to the White House in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit WhiteHouseHistory.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE White House Historical Association