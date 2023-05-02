Propeller Bonds Partners With National Association of Professional Insurance Agents

As a recommended surety and fidelity bond platform, Propeller to digitize surety bonds for PIA members

PHILADELPHIA, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly-based insurtech startup, Propeller Inc ., is pleased to announce its partnership with the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) as a recommended surety and fidelity bond platform.

"I'm excited for our company to be aligned with the PIA organization. In my opinion, PIA is the leading trade association for insurance agents and brokers and will only continue to grow under the leadership of Mike Becker," said Aaron Steffey, CEO and Co-Founder of Propeller. "It's our privilege to be associated with PIA for surety and fidelity bonding to their membership. We look forward to a great partnership."

Propeller offers agents a white-labeled URL that houses 7,000 surety bond obligations and allows agents and customers to quote, pay and receive their bonds within minutes. Beyond this, Propeller provides underwriting expertise via proprietary programs, making the solution a "bolt-on" surety department for agents, brokers and carriers who partner with Propeller.

PIA is a national organization supporting the growth and development of independent insurance agencies across the country. For decades, PIA has been known as "the education association," offering a wide array of education and professional development through its nationwide network of state and regional affiliate associations.

Through this partnership, Propeller and PIA will work together with PIA affiliates to modernize and digitize how PIA members sell surety bonds. The partnership will be rolled out to all PIA state members and their member agencies starting in May 2023.

"PIA is excited to expand our member offerings and support agents in growing competitive commissions and surety revenue," said Robert Holt, VP of Products and Services at PIA. "We look forward to a rewarding partnership with Propeller."

To learn more about Propeller and PIA, please visit: propellerbonds.com/get-started and pianational.org/propeller .

ABOUT PROPELLER BONDS

Propeller Inc. is a digital MGA equipped with a proprietary instant issue surety bond platform. The platform currently houses 7,000 instant issue surety bonds. Propeller private labels the platform for agencies, allowing agents to either purchase bonds for clients or by empowering clients to purchase bonds directly. Agents are compensated for all purchases via their unique site link. The company partners with highly respected "A" rated carriers.

ABOUT PIA

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes, and businesses. PIA's web address is www.pianational.org.

