Alonso Aznar Joins Consello as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alonso Aznar as Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships at the firm.

Before joining Consello, Mr. Aznar was the General Manager of Iberia and LatAm at Afiniti, a world-leading applied artificial intelligence company, where he built and led the regional OpCos and managed P&L and teams. Mr. Aznar partnered with the management teams of the largest enterprises in the cable, telecom, banking, insurance, retail, travel and healthcare industries to drive profitability through technology. Prior to this role, he was Global Head of Growth, leading operations in more than 15 countries.

In 2015, Mr. Aznar founded Zala Capital Partners, an investment and advisory firm that focuses on the telecom, technology, travel and hospitality, energy, and sports and entertainment industries. Mr. Aznar has helped many large enterprises with Corporate and M&A strategies, as well as built a portfolio of more than 20 investments. Earlier in his career, Mr. Aznar was an investment professional at the private equity firm, Rhône Group and worked at the investment banking division of Citigroup in London and New York.

"We are thrilled to have Alonso join the Consello team, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a track record of success," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Consello. "Alonso's leadership in growing and managing teams, as well as his extensive knowledge partnering with large enterprises, managing and building operations globally and executing investment strategies, will undoubtedly contribute to Consello's continued growth and success."

"Helping companies achieve their full potential is what drives me every day," said Mr. Aznar. "I believe that success comes from empowering your people, fostering a culture of innovation, and leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve complex business problems. I look forward to doing just this on behalf of Consello and its clients."

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, Investment Banking and M&A Advisory, Growth and Business Development and Digital Assets Advisory.

