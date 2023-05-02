Adventures by Disney to Take Guests to Colombia, the Country that Inspired Disney Animation's "Encanto"

Adventures by Disney to Take Guests to Colombia, the Country that Inspired Disney Animation's "Encanto"

Eastern Canada's Maritime Provinces and an enhanced New Zealand itinerary

also join the global travel portfolio

CELEBRATION, Fla., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The beauty and storytelling of Colombia, the magnificent coastlines and historical sites in Eastern Canada's Maritime Provinces, plus an enhanced New Zealand itinerary packed with action and adventure welcome guests traveling with Adventures by Disney in 2024.

Headlining the new destinations is Colombia, whose people and cultures sparked the imaginations of Disney storytellers as they created the Walt Disney Animation Studios' Academy Award-winning film "Encanto." Now, the travel experts at Disney have curated a one-of-a-kind adventure filled with new discoveries and experiences inspired by the film, and families can go "set-jetting" on their dream trip and see the movie come to life.

"At Adventures by Disney we take families to destinations they want to visit around the globe and make it easy to immerse themselves in new places, cultures and experiences," said Nancy Schumacher, senior vice president and general manager of Adventures by Disney. "We are excited to include Colombia in our 2024 lineup, as this country has been an inspiration for Disney stories that are loved the world over. I'm proud of our team for thoughtfully crafting an authentic travel experience that celebrates this incredible destination."

Bookings open to the public on May 12, 2023. More information about Adventures by Disney, including the full line-up of itineraries in 2024, can be found at AdventuresbyDisney.com.

An All-New Adventure to Colombia: Bogota, the Coffee Region, Cocora Valley and Cartagena

On this new adventure, guests will be immersed in the diverse cultures and landscapes, get a true taste of the local cuisine, and discover the unique characteristics and beauty of this destination. The brilliant colors found in neighborhoods and architecture, the lush, green landscapes with towering wax palm trees and a kaleidoscope of butterflies, family recipes, traditional customs and music will surround guests as they embrace the splendor of the second most biodiverse country in the world through access and experiences as only Disney can provide.

From the moment "Encanto" directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush visited Colombia, they felt the immediate connection to the country and its people and knew it would be the home of the Madrigal family.

"Every Disney Animation film begins with research, and the trip we took to Colombia as we were developing 'Encanto' with Lin-Manuel Miranda immediately brought the story of this magical place and our wondrous Madrigal family to life," said Howard and Bush. "Colombia is a crossroads of Latin America, and what we learned about family, tradition, music, food and dance were central to the development of the film. Our hope was always that 'Encanto' could celebrate just some of the many different people and cultures we experienced in Colombia – we are thrilled and touched that so many people have felt seen by the Madrigals' story and now have this opportunity to experience its magic for themselves."

Highlights of this eight-day, seven-night itinerary include:

Visiting the capital city of Bogota , where guests will embark on privately guided tours of the Paloquemao Market and Historic City Center.

Enjoying Colombian coffee and visiting a coffee farm in the Coffee Region to see the process for growing and harvesting coffee beans. The nearby town of Salento is part of the inspiration for the setting of "Encanto," and the Cocora Valley features the tall, towering wax palms and butterflies as depicted in the film.

Experiencing a hands-on arepa-making class, a traditional Latin American dish showcased in "Encanto" by Mirabel's mother Julieta.

Playing the country's national sport of tejo, as seen in the film.

Exploring the city of Cartagena, which inspired the film's colorful architecture and fabrics. Central to "Encanto" is the Afro-Caribbean influence, prominent in this city.

Colombia's rich biodiversity that inspired the magical ability of the "Encanto" character Antonio, who has the power to communicate with animals. Trekking the dry forest near Proyecto Titi, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the cotton-top tamarins, a project supported by the Disney Conservation Fund. It wasrich biodiversity that inspired the magical ability of the "Encanto" character Antonio, who has the power to communicate with animals.

Snorkeling among the Rosario Islands, a collection of 27 islands home to more than 1,300 species of marine animals, vibrantly colored fish and plants.

Each travel party booked on the inaugural 2024 Adventures by Disney Colombia season will receive a signed lithograph of never-before-released artwork from Walt Disney Animation Studios. This piece of visual development artwork by "Encanto" Associate Production Designer Lorelay Bové set the early concept for the new door to Casa Madrigal that would be revealed at the end of the film – a symbol of the new miracle that Mirabel and her family create together through honesty and love. Bové's work includes such Walt Disney Animation Studios films as "The Princess and the Frog," "Tangled," "Zootopia," "Big Hero 6" and more.

Adventures by Disney is opening new doors, creating even more ways for families to discover a different kind of magic: the magic of the world around them.

For a complete itinerary and list of activities, visit Colombia Land Adventure.

A New Adventure to Canada's Maritimes of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

With Adventures by Disney, guests will enjoy Canada's Atlantic coast and Maritime Provinces of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, with an itinerary packed with fun-filled activities. The adventure celebrates the outdoors with experiences to surround families with the region's picturesque rivers, beaches, ocean coasts and gulfs, and enchanting landscapes at every turn. The eight-day, seven-night adventure includes:

Visiting an authentic maple syrup farm in Nova Scotia , learning about tree tapping and the process that brings syrup from tree to table, and sampling the locally tapped product along the way.

Discovering the Wood Island Lighthouse and being at the heart of the Island's maritime heritage. The Lighthouse has served the community for more than 150 years, and here Junior Adventurers will enjoy their own special kite-making and flying activity as the breeze comes off the sea.

Exploring Avonlea Village , the fictitious community central to the Anne of Green Gables stories, and enjoying tea with a descendent of author Lucy Maud Montgomery's family.

Learning about the indigenous Mi'kmaq Peoples during a visit to the Millbrook Cultural Heritage Centre and gaining first-hand understanding of their Talking Stick sacred practice.

Enjoying outdoor family activities such as walking on the low-tide ocean floor at the Bay of Fundy, an onboard fisherman's feast, horseback riding, gazing at the stars during a bonfire, biking, canoeing and kayaking.

For a complete itinerary and list of activities, visit Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Land Adventure.

An Enhanced New Zealand Adventure

A visit to the island country of New Zealand is a visual delight on the recently enhanced New Zealand adventure. The stunning scenery, blue waters, snow-capped mountains, volcanic sand beaches and tropical rainforests provide an incredible and diverse travel experience. The 12-day, 11-night itinerary will take guests to both vibrant cities and small towns, with sights and activities that are authentically New Zealand. Slight adjustments were made to the itinerary to offer an even more hassle-free travel experience that fully immerses families in this awe-inspiring adventure. Itinerary highlights include:

Participating in the exciting America's Cup Experience in Auckland , the "City of Sails."

Sharing an authentic Hangi dinner with a local family to experience the indigenous Maori culture.

Marveling at thousands of glow worms illuminating an underground cave among limestone formations.

Touring the National Kiwi Hatchery, a facility renowned for its kiwi bird conservation program.

Gazing at the dramatic geysers which dot the landscape at the Te Puia Geothermal Park, also home to the largest active geyser in the Southern Hemisphere.

Traveling via the TranzAlpine Train upwards into the Southern Alps.

For a complete itinerary and list of activities, visit New Zealand Land Adventure.

Booking Information and Details

For nearly 20 years, guests traveling with Adventures by Disney have explored some of the most sought-after places in the world, and the travel brand's global portfolio has expanded to now offering more than 40 guided-group adventures across all seven continents by land, by river cruise and by expedition voyage. Disney-trained Adventures Guides accompany every trip and bring the magic to life. Their masterful storytelling, in-depth knowledge of the places visited plus their attention to every detail ensures guests enjoy a hassle-free vacation and foster lasting connections with every destination. The authenticity and immersion in the places and cultures visited, plus insider access and activities, are at the heart of every Adventures by Disney vacation.

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, visit AdventuresbyDisney.com , call 1-833-223-0103 or contact a travel agent.

