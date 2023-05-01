Subway® Expands Record-Setting Subway Series Menu for the First Time, Adding All-New Sandwiches and Updating Classics

The best lineup of sandwiches in Subway history just got better, now with double cheese and 18 total subs

MIAMI, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway has announced the first update to its game changing Subway Series menu since its debut in July 2022. This includes double cheese, two brand new sandwiches and new twists on four fan favorites from Subway's culinary team. Sandwich lovers now have even more craveable Subway Series options easily ordered by name and number, bringing this star-studded selection of subs from 12 to 18.

The Subway Series menu has expanded for the first time with four beloved classics and two brand new sandwiches, bringing the star-studded lineup to 18 total subs. (PRNewswire)

The Subway Series has been a hit with guests and franchisees over the last year, helping spur record-setting sales for Subway in 2022. And now, the best lineup of sandwiches in Subway history is getting even better.

Subway Fan Favorites, Upgraded

Four beloved Subway classics are joining the Subway Series menu — the Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Italian B.M.T., Chicken & Bacon Ranch and Spicy Italian – but with some changes that will make these fan favorites even more craveable:

#16 All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki: A sweet and savory combination of tender grilled chicken strips marinated in our Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions, piled on toasted Hearty Multigrain bread.

#18: Ultimate B.M.T. ® : Tender Genoa salami, spicy pepperoni and savory Black Forest ham is stacked on Artisan Italian bread, topped with provolone cheese, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions and drizzled with MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette ® .

#20 Elite Chicken & Bacon Ranch: Monterey cheddar cheese is melted on top of tender rotisserie-style chicken, and topped with hickory-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and our creamy Peppercorn Ranch, all toasted on Artisan Italian bread.

#23 Hotshot Italiano : This Italian sub packs a punch with spicy pepperoni, Genoa salami and provolone cheese, topped with jalapeño peppers, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and a generous drizzle of MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette® on Artisan Italian bread.

Two All-New Sandwiches

The all-star roster of subs on the Subway Series also has two brand new additions:

#19 Pickleball Club™: Named for one of America's fastest-growing sports, this toasted sub is piled with thin-sliced Black Forest ham, crisp bacon and American cheese on our Artisan Italian bread, plus finished with a brand-new honey mustard sauce only featured on this sub.

#33 Teriyaki Blitz: Tender steak is marinated in our Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce and topped with American cheese, green peppers and red onions, toasted on Hearty Multigrain bread.

America's Fan Favorites Get a Taste

Subway gave two super fans a preview of these refreshed classics and a behind-the-scenes look at how these new recipes came together. Dancing with the Stars duo Maksim (Maks) and Valentin (Val) Chmerkovskiy have become fan favorites in their own right, and their decade-long love of Subway's Italian B.M.T. and Sweet Onion Teriyaki make them the perfect dance partners to introduce the exciting changes coming to a Subway near you.

"Before our TV days, we were constantly going to and from rehearsals, and Subway was always an easy, delicious meal to fuel us for another performance," said Val Chmerkovskiy. "We even thought about owning a restaurant years ago! Could you imagine Maks and I dancing behind the sandwich counter? We're huge fans of the brand and excited to see some of our favorite sandwiches taken up a notch on the Subway Series. I could never make a sandwich this good."

The Bella Mozza and The Champ are now available as Subway Series digital exclusives and can be ordered via The Subway App and Subway.com. For more information on the Subway Series and to place an order, visit www.Subway.com.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in nearly 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes thousands of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

For more Subway news visit: newsroom.subway.com

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2023 Subway IP LLC

(PRNewsFoto/SUBWAY Restaurants) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subway Restaurants