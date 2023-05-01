PJM Members Complete Election for PJM Board of Managers

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection announced today that its members have elected Jeanine Johnson, Margaret Loebl and Charles F. Robinson to serve new three-year terms on the PJM Board of Managers. Members also elected Vickie A. VanZandt to serve the remaining year of a retired Board member.

Johnson was first elected to the PJM Board in 2021. She has over two decades of experience designing products and managing cybersecurity at NETGEAR, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and others through McKinsey & Co. Johnson's hands-on technology and strategy leadership led to being short-listed as "Entrepreneur of the Year" at Silicon Valley's Women in IT Awards for co-founding SunToWater.com, which is commercializing a device that uses patented technology to create drinking water from outdoor air. She previously won first prize for the concept at Singularity University's Impact Challenge to solve California's water shortages. Johnson earned two Bachelor of Science degrees, in computer science and engineering, from the University of Missouri, and an MBA from Cornell University.

Loebl was first elected to the PJM Board in 2020. She most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. She has over 30 years of professional experience holding executive employment with Fortune 500 companies in the areas of finance, accounting and risk management. With six years of CFO experience in complex global environments, Loebl has worked closely with the boards of AgroFresh, Quaker Chemical Corporation and TechTeam Global on acquisitions, strategy, controls infrastructure and risk management while they confronted transformational events within the companies or disruptions in the economic markets, such as the 2008 financial crisis and increasing shareholder activism. Previously, Loebl held officer positions in finance with Archer Daniels Midland Company, Nike, Inc. and General Motors Corporation. Loebl holds a Bachelor of Arts in German from Wellesley College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Robinson was first elected to the PJM Board in 2011. He serves as the vice president of legal affairs and general counsel for the Regents of the University of California, where he is the chief legal officer. He previously served for seven years as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for the California ISO. Prior to that, Robinson was assistant general counsel and director of litigation for Packard Bell NEC, division counsel for Raychem Corporation, and was a partner at the Heller Herman White and McAuliffe law firm. He graduated with his Juris Doctor from Yale University and earned his Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

VanZandt was appointed to the PJM Board in 2022 after the retirement of a Board member. She was elected Monday to serve the remaining year of that term. VanZandt is an energy consultant and president of VanZandt Electric Transmission Consulting, Inc. Previously, she served as senior vice president and chief engineer of transmission services of the U.S. Department of Energy's Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) where she was responsible for the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, marketing and management of the high-voltage transmission system covering four states in the Pacific Northwest. VanZandt previously served on the ISO New England Board of Directors. VanZandt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington, is a registered professional engineer and life member of the IEEE, and has been inducted into the National Academy of Engineering.

All of the Board terms are effective immediately.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes over 85,103 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

