Pavo Launches Premium Finance Marketplace on Dais Technology platform for Brokers and Insureds

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavo Insurance Solutions Inc. today announces the launch of its new innovative premium finance marketplace on the Dais Technology platform.

Unlike traditional premium finance options, Pavo's embedded solution blends traditional finance with modern technology—integrating at the point of checkout to provide a more streamlined and efficient user experience. Users can now experience fast and comparative premium finance quotes from multiple markets, enabled by Pavo's industry leading software, to ensure the best terms and increase the bind ratio by brokers and agents.

With its integration into the Dais Technology platform, Pavo's novel software creates an industry first marketplace designed to be a one-stop shop for all premium finance needs. Pavo's marketplace currently offers solutions from industry leading premium finance companies to provide insureds with an array of different financing options.

"We're thrilled to bring this groundbreaking technology to the insurance industry," says Katie Wexler, CEO of Pavo. "Our marketplace platform provides a better way for brokers and insureds to finance their insurance premiums, and we believe it will revolutionize how insurance is purchased and financed."

Pavo's technology is the first of its kind: providing multiple options and enabling brokers and clients to digitally finance an insurance policy. The Pavo software marketplace helps clients find the best financial solution and significantly reduce time to finance insurance policies.

""I think Pavo is the way of the future. Pavo allows multiple premium finance options right from the checkout. We at DAIS are honored to be the first platform to leverage Pavo," said Jason Kolb, CEO of Dais Technology. "We chose to work with Pavo because we want to add value to our existing and new customers: Brokers, MGAs, Wholesalers, and Carriers."

Pavo's platform seamlessly integrates with policy platforms, agency systems, and digital brokers making it simple for brokers and insureds to access the financing they need embedded in existing workflows.. "Our goal is to make insurance accessible and affordable for everyone, and we believe that our premium finance marketplace l is the future of Insurtech," said Wexler.

For more information about Pavo and its premium finance marketplace, visit www.pavofinance.com .

About Pavo

Pavo is the insurance industry's first premium finance marketplace, creating an embedded experience within an existing workflow, making the quoting process faster, reducing errors, and providing a turnkey solution for brokers and insureds. For more information, please visit www.pavoinsure.com .

About Dais

Dais Technology is a leading insurance technology provider to the insurance industry that specializes in the development of no-code, modular, and AI-based solutions for the insurance industry. Dais is committed to developing innovative solutions that will help insurance companies, MGAs, and brokers extend their reach, optimize their operations, and increase their profitability. Dais is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, visit www.dais.com.

