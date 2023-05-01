Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month 2023: Healthy Bones Are Always in Style

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) is celebrating Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month with a variety of activities and resources to help people of all ages understand the importance of good bone health.

Inspiration for this year's theme, "Healthy Bones Are Always in Style," was drawn from legendary designer and fashion icon, Iris Apfel. BHOF welcomed Ms. Apfel to its Ambassadors Leadership Council in 2022 and she has already been instrumental in helping to raise awareness about how important good bone health is for aging well and staying active.

Osteoporosis is a disease that affects approximately 10 million Americans, while another 44 million suffer from low bone density, placing them at a higher risk of bone fractures. Unfortunately, many people do not realize that focusing on bone health during childhood is crucial as it sets the foundation for strong and healthy bones in adulthood. Therefore, it is important to adopt healthy habits early on to help prevent future bone-related health issues.

"In the United States, two million fractures occur every year due to osteoporosis, which often results from neglecting bone health," said Claire Gill, BHOF CEO. "We are encouraging people to prioritize building and maintaining strong bones as early as possible by engaging in physical activity, adopting a bone-healthy diet, and educating themselves about osteoporosis."

BHOF offers a variety of resources to help individuals learn more about osteoporosis and how to maintain strong and healthy bones. This includes information on bone-healthy foods, exercise, bone density testing, medications for treatment of osteoporosis, tips for preventing falls, and much more. Earlier this year, BHOF launched a new digital tool, Your Path to Good Bone Health, to provide patients and care partners with the information they need to take control of their bone health, manage their osteoporosis and prevent debilitating fractures.

Throughout the month of May, BHOF is also hosting and sharing a variety of events to promote bone health awareness. These events include educational webinars, interactive presentations, new podcast episodes, and fitness classes.

"Style is not just about what you wear. It's about how you live your life," said Lindsey West, BHOF Chief Program Officer. "We are encouraging people of all ages to learn more about bone health this May and make healthy habits a part of their lifestyle to help keep their bones strong for years to come."

Thank you to Amgen, Inc., UCB, Inc., and BHOF's individual donors for supporting this May's Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month campaign. For additional information, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/awareness-month.

About the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (formerly the National Osteoporosis Foundation)

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation is the nation's leading health organization dedicated to promoting strong bones for life, preventing osteoporosis and broken bones, and reducing human suffering through programs of awareness, education, advocacy, and research. For more information on the Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation, visit bonehealthandosteoporosis.org.

