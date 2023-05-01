KIA TELLURIDE SUV AWARDED "BEST MID-SIZE 3-ROW SUV" IN GOOD HOUSEKEEPING "BEST FAMILY VEHICLES OF 2023"

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Telluride has been named "Best Mid-Size 3-Row SUV" in the Good Housekeeping "Best Family Vehicles of 2023" rankings. This is the third time in four years that the Telluride has been recognized by the leading third-party testers of consumer goods.

"The Telluride offers the combination of technology, refinement, and creature comforts that parents need and younger occupants crave, delivering unbeatable appeal to families across America," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America.

Designed for the U.S. market and assembled exclusively in our West Point, Georgia factory; the Telluride flagship SUV is a head-turning proposition and a sales success. For 2023, the Telluride features redesigned elements inside and out, highlighted on both the Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro trims, and brings an expanded list of ADAS technology1 for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence. In response to consumer demand, for the 2023 model year, assembly capacity has increased to 120,000 units*.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

____________________ 1 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

