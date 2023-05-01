Dr. Scott D. Flamm, Former Section Head of Cardiovascular Imaging at Cleveland Clinic, Joins DocPanel

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocPanel, a leading innovator in connecting healthcare facilities to fellowship trained radiologists, welcomes Scott D. Flamm M.D., MBA, FACC, FAHA to lead the company's Cardiac Imaging department. Formerly with Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Flamm served as Head of Cardiovascular Imaging with joint appointments in the Imaging Institute, Heart, Vascular, and Thoracic Institute, and the Pediatric Institute (2006-2023).

"DocPanel and I share a mutual mission to make subspecialized cardiac imaging routine care that can be accessed by all," says Dr. Flamm. "Joining DocPanel is an opportunity for me to harness all that I've learned over the years and transfer that knowledge and experience to facilities across the nation."

Through the DocPanel platform, healthcare facilities can access Dr. Flamm for dedicated cardiothoracic imaging coverage, protocol assistance, and program development support. Dr. Flamm will also lead efforts to optimize implementation workflows for clients looking to launch new cardiac imaging service lines. With cardiac MR and CT becoming the standard of care in managing cardiac disease, Dr. Flamm's services provide a solution to resource shortages limiting adoption of this modality. Facilities without an in-house cardiac specialist or advanced post-processing software can work one on one with Dr. Flamm to implement a world-class cardiac program at their facility.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Flamm. His expertise in cardiac imaging will help drive and expand our initiatives to bring top cardiac programs to any care setting in the country," says Dr. Philip Templeton, DocPanel Co-Founder.

Dr. Flamm completed fellowship training in Cardiovascular Imaging and MRI at the University of California San Francisco under Dr. Charles Higgins. Subsequently, he completed an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Dr. Flamm is a Fellow of the American College of Radiology, the American College of Cardiology, and the American Heart Association, and is a Master Fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance. He is a Past President of the Society for Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance, and served as a Board Member of the North American Society of Cardiac Imaging.

About DocPanel: DocPanel is the largest network of US-based academic and subspecialty radiologists who provide final interpretations, protocol optimization support, new-service launch assistance, second opinions, and educational consults to clients worldwide. DocPanel's mission is to ensure every imaging study is read by the right subspecialist, while fostering the optimal reading environment for radiologists. www.docpanel.com.

