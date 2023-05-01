NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlton Fine Arts presents P. Rubinstein, an exhibition of the op-artist's work in 2022 and 2023. The show is on view from May 10th - June 12th at Carlton Fine Arts Ltd. (543 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022).

Director Charles Saffati and associate Claude Pardo will host an artist reception on May 10th from 5pm – 9pm.

From celebrities like Clint Eastwood and John Lennon to the Campbell soup can, Rubinstein presents futuristic and avant-garde works, intersecting optical, pop, surrealism and street art. The exhibition spans three floors, highlighting over 50 pieces including Multi Perfume (2022); La Dimension du Luxe (2022); Nuages Fuji (2022); and BB Soleil (2022).

Throughout his career he has realized portraits of Kilian Mbappé, Yannick Noah and Tony Parker. He also offered Carlos Cruz Diez his portrait to pay homage to one of the founding fathers of Op art. He's worked with Philippe Starck and is featured in museums including the Maurice and Paul Marciano Foundation In LA, POPA Porrentruy Optical Art in Switzerland, Copelouzos Museum in Athens and the Dali museum in Paris.

Rubinstein's artistic language is inspired by his childhood, growing up in Paris during the time of British Rock, cinema, and American pop. He learned kinetic art techniques from his father, creating his first optical work in 1977. In 2007, Rubinstein decided to focus on his artistic passion, leaving his fashion career behind. His first works were influenced by Russian Constructivist photographers, who used geometric primary forms, arranging them into a harmonious composition.

From there Rubinstein fused optical art techniques and pop art aesthetics, paying homage to the cinematographic iconography and Pop-Rock culture of the '60s and '70s. In 2016, he started to incorporate metal foils, creating a new range of optical effects. He developed a new way of working in which changes of perception no longer occurred only because of movement, but through the orientation and variation of natural light. Ultimately, Rubinstein directed his attention towards a poetic abstraction, allowing movement, space and geometry to become the forces behind his work. Each work's palette became more monochromatic with contrasting uses of metallic leaves, to create never before seen optical effects.

