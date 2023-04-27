Your Car Insurance Should Cover Windshield Damage up to $1,000

TAMPA, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With spring and summer road trips approaching, drivers should check out AutoInsurance.org's recent report on insurance for windshield replacements .

Most windshields cost $500 to $1,000 or more. Insurance policies covering glass will pay for windshield replacements.

The article revealed several ways consumers could successfully file an insurance claim for windshield repairs and replacements.

Types of Insurance Covering Windshields

AutoInsurance.org's comprehensive guide explains the types of insurance that can help policyholders pay for windshield damage or replacement.

Comprehensive insurance – Comprehensive covers damage from vandalism and weather. Policyholders typically carry a deductible, although insurance providers often waive it for windshield repairs.

Full glass coverage – Full glass coverage can often be added to comprehensive coverage. With it, policyholders can have windshields repaired or replaced without a deductible.

Collision Insurance – For policyholders needing a new windshield following a crash, the collision portion of a policy will provide coverage. Collision insurance typically carries a deductible.

At-fault party's insurance – The at-fault party in a crash is responsible for paying for windshield damages sustained by the other party.

Without comprehensive and collision coverages, a driver will have to pay for glass repairs out-of-pocket unless the damage resulted from a crash in which another driver was at fault.

Companies Offering Windshield Coverage

Comprehensive coverage provides windshield protection, but many insurers offer additional coverage or specifications for glass.

Progressive : Windshield repair and replacement is included in Progressive's comprehensive coverage, less the policyholder's deductible.

Allstate : Glass-only claims are optionally covered with no deductible by Allstate through a partnership with Safelite.

Nationwide : Windshield repairs and replacement are covered under Nationwide's optional glass service through their partner, Safelite. For customers with the optional glass coverage, there is no deductible.

Geico: Geico's comprehensive coverage protects windshields. In some cases, there is no deductible.

Melanie Musson, an auto insurance expert with AutoInsurance.org , urges policyholders to weigh the pros and cons of filing a claim for glass replacement. "Sometimes the deductible and future repercussions outweigh the benefit."

States With Deductible Exceptions for Windshield Repairs and Replacements

Several insurers waive the comprehensive deductible for glass claims, but only in Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina are insurers required to cover glass claims without a deductible when a policyholder carries comprehensive coverage.

Most windshields cost $500 to $1,000, and some cost more. Insurance policies covering glass will cover the replacement cost even over $1,000.

Read AutoInsurance.org's full report here: Does auto insurance cover windshield damage or replacement?

