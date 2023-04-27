North Signal Capital Announces Full Lease Up of 1014 Northpointe Industrial Boulevard

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 1014 NP Venture LLC, a joint venture owned by an affiliate of North Signal Capital LLC and a private family office (the "Joint Venture"), is pleased to announce the execution of four leases at 1014 Northpointe Industrial Boulevard. The new tenants are: Concept Packaging; Bulldog Hiway Express (a Daseke company); C&C Warehouse; and Bedra (a Berkenhoff, GMBH company).

1014 Northpointe Industrial Boulevard, Hanahan, South Carolina (PRNewswire)

As a result of these leases, 100% of the 127,199 SF rentable area is fully leased at 1014 Northpointe Industrial Boulevard. The Class A facility is designed to the highest institutional standards including tilt-up concrete construction, 32-foot clear height, ESFR sprinkler systems, and LED lighting.

"We are thrilled to support our new tenants as they grow their businesses and help power the economic engine of Charleston. We're also quite happy to provide much needed Class A space to tenants operating in under 50,000 SF," said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital.

"1014 Northpointe is a great example of the type of building most in demand right now in Charleston as well as other Southeast markets; Class-A; in-fill; catering to tenants in need of smaller spaces. I expect these tenants to call 1014 Northpointe their home for many years to come," said Peter Fennelly, President, Bridge Commercial.

The Joint Venture was represented by Peter Fennelly, Simons Johnson, Hagood Morrison, Will Crowell and John Beam at Bridge Commercial.

About Concept Packaging

Legal name Southland Container Corporation (DBA Concept Packaging Group) is a S-Corporation comprised of multiple entities with operations located primarily in the southeastern and midwestern United States. It manufactures corrugated and specialty packaging containers as well as providing assembly and logistical services to customers in multiple industries.

About Bulldog Hiway Express (a Daseke company)

Bulldog Hiway Express is a trucking company that provides reliable and all-inclusive flatbed deliveries, intermodal drayage, heavy haul trucking, and warehouse services to a wide range of industries including automotive, energy, construction, and manufacturing. Bulldog Hiway Express is an Operating Company that is owned by Daseke. Inc. Daseke is the largest flatbed and specialized transportation and logistics company in North America. For more information regarding Bulldog Hiway Express, please visit www.bulldoghiway.com.

About C&C Warehouse

C&C Warehouse is a third-party logistics provider which specializes in unloading imported containers, storing and distributing as needed. C&C has one other location in Charleston and has operated in the market for 25 years. For more information on C&C Warehouse, please visit www.candcwarehouse.com

About Bedra, Inc. (a Berkenhoff GMBH company)

A top international manufacturer of high-quality precision wires of non-ferrous metals for spark erosion, welding and brazing, electronic components, resistance wires and special applications. We distinguish ourselves in the market through our high quality products and smart services that enable our customers to grow and diversify their specific businesses. Absolute customer focus is a long tradition for Bedra since its founding in 1899. Our ability to innovate, along with our well-known reliability, set us apart. These two strengths have made Bedra a leader in quality and a leader in the market. Year after year, our plants produce more than 30 million kilometers of precision wire in over 100 alloy versions. For more information on Bedra, please visit www.bedra.com/en/

About North Signal Capital LLC

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Stamford, CT and Charleston, SC. North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About Bridge Commercial

Bridge Commercial is a regionally-focused commercial real estate firm headquartered in Charleston, SC. Bridge's brokers are best in class and known nationally for their experience and expertise. The firm offers a variety of services including tenant representation, owner representation, property management, investment sales, strategic planning, site selection, and consulting services. For more information regarding Bridge Commercial, please visit www.bridge-commercial.com.

