MicroTransponder Wins Edison Award for The Vivistim Paired VNS System, A Game-Changer for Stroke Survivors

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The FDA-approved Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System won the 2023 Gold Edison Award for being a game-changing solution that helps stroke survivors live fuller lives. Manufactured by MicroTransponder®, Inc., Vivistim employs paired vagus nerve stimulation with physical or occupational therapy to help ischemic stroke survivors gain 2-3 times more hand and arm function than traditional rehabilitation therapy alone. The Edison Awards recognizes innovations that help people live safer, healthier, and more productive lives.

The first innovation to enhance the effectiveness of stroke recovery in nearly 30 years, the Vivistim System emerged as a standout medical device in the Edison Awards' Health, Medical and BioTech category among nearly 30 finalists, winning the Gold Best New Product Award in the Advanced Therapeutic subcategory. An independent judging panel of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers and leading academics judged the entries on four criteria: concept, value, delivery and impact.

Established by co-founders committed to developing a solution for their family members living with the debilitating effects of stroke, MicroTransponder's team of neuroscientists and engineers spent 15 years translating the concept of neuroplasticity into an evidenced-based therapy that helps stroke survivors regain upper limb function.

"It's been an ambitious journey but commercializing the Vivistim System is a personal matter for our team. We see firsthand the impact that Paired VNS Therapy has on our family members and early Vivistim users who survived strokes," said Jordan Curnes, MicroTransponder's president and co-founder. "These Vivistim victories fuel our passion to improve the standard of care for all stroke survivors, giving them new hope for recovery."

Vivistim is ideal for ischemic stroke survivors who have chronic arm and hand deficits six months to 10 years after their stroke. Where previous physical therapy or occupational therapy did not help them make their desired recovery, Paired VNS Therapy enhances the effectiveness of restorative therapy.

"It's an honor to celebrate Vivistim winning an Edison Award because it generates even more interest among stroke survivors who will now discover an evidence-based intervention that will help them improve hand and arm function," said Richard Foust, MicroTransponder's CEO. "The Edison Awards recognition parallels the enthusiasm of esteemed healthcare professionals who praise Vivistim for creating a paradigm shift in restoring function after a stroke to help survivors get back to doing the daily activities of living and hobbies they enjoy."

To benefit from the Paired VNS Therapy, ischemic stroke survivors will have the small Vivistim device implanted in their upper left chest area during a short outpatient procedure. Once cleared, they engage in physical or occupational therapy where a therapist uses a wireless transmitter to signal the Vivistim device to deliver a gentle pulse to the vagus nerve while the stroke survivor performs a specific task, such as putting on a hat, brushing hair or cutting food. The simultaneous pairing of the functional exercise in high repetitions with vagus nerve stimulation helps increase neuroplasticity and strengthens neural connections to improve upper limb function.

"Thomas Edison once shared, 'There's a way to do it better…find it," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director of The Edison Awards. "MicroTransponder is making a tremendous impact in the lives of stroke survivors with the Vivistim Paired VNS System."

Premier comprehensive stroke centers and rehabilitation therapy centers across the country now offer the Vivistim System, which can be covered by private insurance or Medicare. Stroke survivors or their caregivers can visit Vivistim.com to learn more about the benefits of Paired VNS Therapy and to connect with a clinical specialist to see if they're a candidate.

MicroTransponder®, Inc. is a privately held, global medical device company based in Austin, Texas, committed to developing research-based neuroscience solutions. The company focuses on restoring dignity for people suffering from neurological conditions that impair sensory and motor function. MicroTransponder's FDA-approved Vivistim® Paired VNS™ System is a first-of-its-kind, clinically proven medical technology that generates two to three times more improvement in upper limb function than conventional rehabilitation for stroke survivors after six weeks of in-clinic therapy. For more information, visit Vivistim.com .

